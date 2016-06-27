(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS and VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The downgrade reflects increased pressure on Desio's
capitalisation from
unreserved impaired loans due to the bank's weakening internal
capital
generation through core earnings. Fitch believes that the bank's
fairly
undiversified business model will remain challenged in the
current low-interest
rate environment. The ratings reflect the modest franchise of
Desio in northern
and central Italian regions, its fairly weak asset quality after
the acquisition
of Banca Popolare di Spoleto (BPSpoleto) as well as its stable
customer funding.
Desio reported a 10.83% common equity tier 1 (CET1) at end-1Q16,
comfortably
above the minimum regulatory requirement of 7%, but net impaired
loans were
equal to almost 90% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC), a level that is
high by
international standards. Gross impaired loans more than doubled,
following the
acquisition of BPSpoleto in 2014, to around EUR1.7bn. At
end-1Q16 impaired
loans, including pro-forma impaired loans at BPSpoleto that were
accounted for
at fair value upon its acquisition, accounted for a high 16.5%
of gross loans,
and the coverage ratio was around 52%. To date workout
initiatives and disposals
are still not sufficient to result in a reduction in the total
stock. This
continues to weigh on Desio's capital significantly and exposes
the bank to
changes in collateral values.
Operating performance in 2015 and in the first three months of
2016 suffered
from the low interest-rate environment and competition in
Desio's areas of
operations, putting pressure on net interest income. The bank
has, however,
remained profitable due to manageable loan impairment charges
and fairly robust
cost efficiency. Nevertheless, Desio's profitability is still
unable to generate
satisfactory returns, which remain below global industry
averages.
Desio's funding is largely composed of stable customer deposits,
which account
for around 80% of total funding, and retail bonds sold through
the branch
network, which account for a further 10%. The bank does not
access the
institutional markets for funding and its funding structure is
fairly
undiversified, and the bank is not dependent on the ECB for its
liquidity needs,
which are instead supported by its ample customer funding base
and absence of
wholesale maturities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that a bank
becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive and the
Single Resolution Mechanism for eurozone banks provide a
framework for resolving
banks that require senior creditors participating in losses, if
necessary,
instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Desio's ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in asset
quality. The ratings
may be upgraded from a decline in the stock of impaired loans
declines as a
result of a well-executed strategy and from an improvement of
the bank's
profitability.
An increase in net impaired loans relative to FCC would put
pressure on ratings,
and the VR and IDRs would likely be downgraded to speculative
grade if net
impaired loans increase above 100% of FCC. Weaker profitability
and signs that
the bank's franchise is suffering, which could be the result of
the intense
competition in Desio's home market, would also put ratings under
pressure.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support the
bank. While not
impossible, in Fitch's view this is highly unlikely.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
