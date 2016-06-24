(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Banca
Popolare di
Sondrio's (Sondrio) Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed
the Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. A full list of rating
actions is available
at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VR
The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's view that the bank's
capitalisation is
under increasing pressure from unreserved impaired loans as
asset quality
continues to deteriorate, albeit at a slower pace since 2014.
The affirmation of
the ratings is based on Fitch's view that Sondrio's
capitalisation is
acceptable, but the lack of a clear strategy to deal with
further increases in
net impaired loans could weaken the bank's financial profile.
The ratings also reflect Sondrio's sound liquidity, resilient
customer funding,
and robust cost management mitigating the pressure on
profitability from a low
interest-rate environment.
At end-1Q16, gross impaired loans accounted for over 15% of
gross loans, which
is high by international standards but still compares well with
Sondrio's
domestic peers. The inflow of new impaired loans has slowed
down, but Fitch
believes that asset quality might deteriorate further before
improving as the
economy is recovering more slowly than expected by the bank, and
the workout of
impaired loans continues to be lengthy.
Our assessment of Sondrio's asset quality also considers the
extensive use of
real estate collateral, which exposes the bank to changes in the
value of
collateral. Sondrio's reserve coverage of impaired loans which,
at 54% of gross
impaired loans at end-1Q16, is one of the highest among rated
Italian banks.
Capitalisation remains acceptable as the Fitch Core Capital
(FCC) to
risk-weighted assets (RWA) ratio improved to 11.3% at end-2015
from 10.3% at
end-2014. The bank's phased-in CET1 ratio stood at 10.5% at
end-1Q16. This was
125bp above the regulatory requirement under the supervisory
review and
evaluation process (SREP), which is somewhat tighter than at
other Italian
banks.
Sondrio has put in place a more stringent dividend policy, which
should support
future internal capital generation. Capitalisation is under
pressure from net
impaired loans, which at end-1Q16 accounted for about 68% of
FCC. This compares
favourably with domestic banks but is high compared with
international peers,
and any further deterioration in asset quality could put further
pressure on
capital.
Sondrio's profitability benefits from a track record of sound
cost management
and has proved resilient against high loan impairment charges.
Revenue
generation from the core lending business, however, is under
pressure from low
interest rates and slow loan growth. Fitch believes that the
bank's regional
franchise and less diversified business model may constrain
future
profitability.
Funding and liquidity are ample and have proven stable to date.
Customer
deposits have proved resilient and benefit from strong client
relationships that
the bank has established, especially in its home region.
Utilisation of central
bank funding is reasonable and funding sources are more
diversified than in the
past due to increased usage of covered bond funding.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that a bank
becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive and the
Single Resolution Mechanism for eurozone banks provide a
framework for resolving
banks that require senior creditors participating in losses, if
necessary,
instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VR
Sondrio's ratings are primarily sensitive to a further
deterioration in asset
quality, particularly if this puts additional pressure on
capitalisation through
a rise in unreserved impaired loans. The bank's ratings would
also come under
pressure if Sondrio fails to generate sustainable and adequate
profitability
from its core businesses.
A revision of the Outlook to Stable would require a sustainable
improvement in
asset quality while maintaining adequate capitalisation. A
material reduction in
the stock of outstanding impaired loans and an improvement in
operating
profitability are necessary for a rating upgrade.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support the
bank. While not
impossible, in Fitch's view this is highly unlikely.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Fabio Ianno
Director
+44 20 3530 1232
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Valeria Pasto
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 298
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1007966
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.