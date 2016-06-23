(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes this week's
launch of a new
national policy for financial inclusion by Mexico's government
could accelerate
the country's progress toward financial inclusion. While the
goal of achieving
40% loan to GPD is challenging, the new policy, if promptly
executed, could
support credit for the private sector and bring lending to GDP
closer to the
government goal by 2018.
The level of financial intermediation increased to 33.5% in 2015
from 27.7% in
2012. Regardless of whether the 2018 target is achieved or not,
Fitch views this
policy positively, considering its potential contribution to
sustainable
medium-term loan growth prospects.
The policy will focus on six pillars, which include the
development of financial
infrastructure in unattended areas and the use of technological
innovation,
which in Fitch's opinion are crucial to meeting the established
objective.
The extension of financial services to low income segments of
the population
could increase through a wider use of the agent or correspondent
model in which
a financial institution offers its services through alliances
with retail stores
and other non-financial participants. This allows it to reach
areas where it may
be less cost effective to operate a formal branch. These
alliances have become
progressively more important to microfinance companies rated by
Fitch. They have
increased their reliance on correspondents for the receipt of
debt payments and
for loan disbursement.
According to the local regulator, the Banking and Securities
National Commission
(CNBV for its acronym in Spanish), there were 2.81
correspondents in Mexico per
every 10,000 adults as of September 2015, compared to 1.86
branches per every
10,000 adults. The correspondent figure was also highlighted in
the financial
reform since 2013. In Fitch's opinion, this pillar seeks to
boost the importance
of this model, which has been partially underused by financial
institutions.
Development banks continue to play an important role in
acheiving greater
financial inclusion, as they will increase their product
offering in dispersed
locations and in segments less attended by banks such as SMEs,
small
agro-producers and low income individuals. Credit facilities,
guarantees on
credits and issuances and technical assistance provided by
development banks to
financial institutions are currently enhancing credit growth.
Fitch believes non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) could
continue to be
effective in channelling resources from development banks in
geographies and
economic segments where commercial banks' presence is low. Fitch
estimates that
almost half of the credit to the private sector is provided by
NBFIs and that
this could increase as a result of the recently announced
policy.
The increased use of smartphones in the country could be used as
leverage to
reach dispersed rural or semi-urban areas through the offering
of mobile
financial services, which has proven to be attractive in other
Latin American
countries. The gradual increase in investment in Fintech by some
rated NBFIs and
banks is also proof of the potential of how technology could
boost offerings of
financial products in the future. However, Fitch believes this
is still in its
early stages; even though some controlled testing is being
executed by financial
institutions, no massive or relevant loans are expected to be
granted through
these channels in the short term. Regulation and oversight of
these operations
may also be more costly and could slow down their expansion.
The new policy includes other pillars such as the development of
a responsible
financial culture, the establishment of consumer protection
mechanisms, and the
compilation and monitoring of data related to financial
inclusion measurements.
In Fitch's opinion, all of these pillars are necessary to
complement the overall
government's strategy. However, some of them, such as the
development of a
financial culture, could only show relevant improvements over
time and would
require joint efforts and compromise from the government and
financial market
participants.
