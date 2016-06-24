(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the State
of Guanajuato,
Mexico's ratings as follows:
--Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+';
--Long-Term National Rating at 'AA+(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The rating action reflects Guanajuato's strong operating
performance and its
conservative debt policy. It also considers Fitch's expectation
that the state
will continue with its budgetary discipline.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Guanajuato's rating reflects its solid operating performance, as
well as low
leverage and high sustainability. It also considers the state's
fiscal policies,
the dynamism of the local economy, strong liquidity, and the
fact that the state
pension liabilities are covered for the forseeable future. The
high dependence
on federal revenues, a common feature of the states in Mexico,
constrains the
rating.
Guanajuato presents low leverage and high sustainability which
is linked to its
conservative debt policy. At April 30, 2016, the direct debt of
Guanajuato was
MXN4.513 billion (USD242 million), all debt signed with both
local commercial
banks and the development bank. All credits are using federal
revenues as
collateral.
The state has the authorization to take on debt for up to
MXN4,240 million with
maturity of 15 years, which can be contracted until June 2018.
In April 2016
Guanajuato signed a loan for MXN2,152 million with a commercial
bank with a
15-year maturity. According to the state investment plan, the
rest of the debt
authorization will be used in the next two years. Fitch expects
Guanajuato will
maintain debt burden ratios manageable over the next few years.
Regarding other liabilities, guaranteed debt is low (MXN740
million). Guanajuato
has recorded the El Zapotillo aqueduct project in which the
federal government
participates, the state, the decentralized body of water of Leon
(SAPAL) and a
private third party. Beginning at the end of 2017, it is
estimated that the
state will be responsible for MXN127.6 million annually for a
period of 22
years.
Guanajuato's local revenue collection and operating revenue
generation has been
outstanding, the result of its growing economy, revenue policies
implemented,
and its fiscal discipline. Although state revenues have been
strong in the last
five years, they represent less than 8% of total revenues,
reflecting a high
dependence on federal revenues.
In 2015 operational expenditure showed an important increase,
explained by
higher expenditures in education, health, and current transfers.
Despite the
increase, the growth in operating revenues has helped the state
maintain good
free cash flow from operations (FCFO), which covers the
expenditure with its
high liquidity levels.
In the last five years, Guanajuato's operating balances have
been above MXN5
billion; as a result, capex has also increased. In 2015,
Guanajuato invested
MXN6.8 billion of its own resources. Considering federal
revenues, total capex
was above MXN16 billion.
For 2016 and considering financial information, we estimate that
state's
operating balance will not exceed that of 2015. However, a
significant decrease
is not expected; operating balance will be supported by cash and
debt.
Guanajuato had strong liquidity in 2010-2015. At Dec. 31, 2015,
the state
registered a liquidity balance equal to 17.3% of total revenues,
which absorbed
most of the debt. Also its account payables remain at low
levels, with no use of
short-term credit lines.
Regarding pension liabilities, Guanajuato stands in a very
favorable position
compared to other Mexican states and other international
governments. The Social
Services Institute of Guanajuato (ISSEG) is responsible for the
state's pension
liabilities. In 2013, ISSEG implemented reforms to strengthen
the pension system
for the long term. According to the last actuarial valuation
performed by
Valuaciones Actuariales del Norte, the state's pension
liabilities are fully
covered until 2042 or 2081 (based on a yield of 3% or 5%,
respectively).
On the other hand, drinking water supply, sewerage and treatment
of wastewater
services in the state of Guanajuato, as well as the maintenance
of such
distribution networks, are under the responsibility of the
decentralized
operating water bodies in each municipality. Nevertheless, the
state makes
investments, mainly focused on wastewater treatment and drinking
water works,
through the State Water Commission of Guanajuato (CEAG). The
state has
requirements to help support water infrastructure principally in
water supply
and treatment of wastewater.
Guanajuato is considered the seventh of the states as far as its
economy is
concerned, and its GDP per capita represents 85% of the national
average. The
state enjoys a privileged geographical position - centrally
located and near to
Mexico City - and a diversified and dynamic economy with high
generation of jobs
and is attractive for foreign investment. It also stands out by
its contribution
to the manufacturing sector, particularly in the automotive,
food and chemical
industries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of the sovereign rating, accompanied by Guanajuato's
solid operating
performance, could trigger a positive rating action over its
international
rating.
Fitch could downgrade the rating action if FCFO fell far below
expectations
and/or there were a significant rise in Guanajuato's direct
indebtedness.
