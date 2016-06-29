(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: United Kingdom: Post-Brexit
Update
here
LONDON, June 29 (Fitch) There is little doubt that the UK
referendum vote in
favour of leaving the EU will take a significant toll on the
economy, Fitch
Ratings says. Businesses are facing a surge in uncertainty on
three separate
fronts - the future of the UK's trading relationship with the
EU, the shape of
the regulatory framework, and domestic political uncertainty,
including the
future status of Scotland. This uncertainty will prompt firms to
delay
investment and hiring decisions, while elevated financial market
volatility will
further damage business confidence.
We expect investment to fall by 5% in 2017 and by 2018 for it to
be 15% lower
than previously expected in Fitch's May 2016 Global Economic
Outlook (GEO).
Consumption will not be immune to this shock and overall
spending by UK
residents will see a mild decline in 2017. The sharp fall in the
value of
sterling will provide some offset to the demand shock, with
exports likely to
benefit somewhat in the near term. Imports look likely to
decline as investment
contracts and foreign products become more expensive, resulting
in expenditure
switching to domestically produced goods and services and higher
inflation. UK
GDP growth is expected to fall to around 1% in both 2017 and
2018. This is a
downward revision of 1 percentage point in each year from the
May 2016 GEO.
The long-term impacts of Brexit on the economy are harder to
estimate with great
precision. However, in addition to less favourable access to the
European Single
Market, reductions in trade openness and inward FDI could harm
productivity
performance, while reduced immigration would slow labour supply
and potential
GDP. These negatives will likely outweigh any GDP gains from
deregulation
outside the EU or the redirection of EU budget transfers.
Brexit hits the world economy at a fragile juncture, with US
growth recently
weighed down by external shocks, but the direct near-term impact
on the global
economy is likely to be manageable. The trade exposures of US
and Asian
economies to the UK economy are small. The eurozone will suffer
a larger shock
from weaker UK demand and the depreciation of the pound, but for
the block as a
whole, growth adjustments will likely be significantly smaller
than for the UK.
Global financial market contagion beyond the UK has not been
particularly severe
since the vote, although European bank shares have fallen
sharply as concerns
about profitability have risen. Liquidity provision and monetary
policy
adjustments by global central banks should be able to contain
the risk of a
significant and widespread tightening in global credit
conditions, although a
further strengthening of the dollar - with implications for
emerging market
currencies and debt service - cannot be ruled out. Further Fed
tightening is now
likely to be delayed until December 2016 and the ECB is expected
to persist with
asset purchases beyond March 2017. The Bank of England is likely
to lower
interest rates to 25 bps later this year.
Nevertheless, medium to long-term risks to the global economy
from the Brexit
vote would rise in the event of increased political
fragmentation pressures in
the rest of the EU or a reversal of globalisation that
culminated in rising
trade protectionism.
Further details are available in Fitch's report "United Kingdom:
Post Brexit
Forecast Update", which is available at www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking the
link above.
A video from Brian Coulton, Fitch's Chief Economist, on UK and
global growth
prospects post Brexit is also available here:
here
-forecasts-post-brexit?autoStart=true
Contact:
Brian Coulton
Managing Director-Chief Economist
+44 20 3530 1140
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel:
+ 1 646 582
4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan,
Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
