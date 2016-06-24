(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/LONDON, June 24 (Fitch) The first stage of this year's
US bank stress
tests highlights improving resilience with solid results despite
a severely
harsher scenario that included a more severe downturn than
previous tests and
negative short-term US Treasury rates, Fitch Ratings says. All
33 US bank
holding companies passed the minimum capital ratio requirements.
Tested firms
overall generally performed better, posting higher capital
ratios and smaller
declines in capital ratios than in the past.
The largest global banks generally performed better than last
year, although
they still account for over half of projected losses under the
severely adverse
scenario, since they are subject to global market shock and
counterparty default
component. Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) projections were
noticeably higher
this cycle, particularly for the five largest global trading and
universal banks
- Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Bank
of America. This
more than offset higher losses from the stress scenario and may
mean that some
large global firms that typically revised capital plans
post-DFAST won't do so
this year.
The test hit Morgan Stanley hardest in terms of capital erosion,
although very
high starting risk-weighted capital ratios gives it greater
flexibility. It is
more constrained by the leverage ratio, which had a projected
minimum of 4.9%,
leaving only a 90bp cushion above the requirement.
Among other weaker performers, two firms in the midst of M&A
performed
significantly worse than last year. Capital ratios for
Huntington Bancshares may
have taken a hit from the pending FirstMerit acquisition,
resulting in a
projected minimum common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 5% - the
lowest of all 33
banks. The First Niagara merger may be a key driver for the
erosion of KeyCorp's
CET1 ratio to minimum 6.4%. These banks and others close to the
4.5% CET1
minimum threshold may constrain their capital return requests.
For firms that fared well quantitatively, the threat of a
capital plan rejection
for qualitative reasons under the second stage - Comprehensive
Capital Adequacy
Review (CCAR) - is still a significant hurdle. Modeling negative
interest rates
is likely to be more challenging for regional banks than global
banks, like
Citigroup, that already operate in markets with negative rates.
The qualitative
assessment may also bring up issues for new participants. Both
are foreign-owned
banks, which historically haven't performed as well in the CCAR.
Credit card issuers and trust and processing banks performed
well with the least
capital erosion. However, their pre-provision net revenue
projections were down
compared to 2015, probably because of negative rate assumptions
depressing
interest income, which particularly impacts processing banks.
Bank of New York
Mellon and State Street's PPNR projections fell around 20%-30%.
Still, as in
previous cycles, these firms showed projected net income over
the nine quarters
of the stress horizon, in contrast to net losses for firms with
other business
models.
Negative rates also had more impact on regional banks. The Fed
said that firms
more focused on traditional lending activities were more
affected by this
assumption.
Almost three quarters of the $526 billion in losses projected
under the severely
adverse scenario stemmed from loans, while 21% arose from
trading and
counterparty positions subject to the global market shock and
counterparty
default component. Projected loan loss rates varied
significantly from 3.2% on
domestic first lien mortgages to 13.4% on credit cards. The loss
rate for
domestic commercial real estate loans improved by 160bp to 7%,
the first rise
since 2012. The rate for commercial and industrial (C&I) loans
deteriorated,
jumping 90bp to 6.3%. C&I loan growth has been strong and the
weaker performance
may reflect energy sector weakness within these portfolios.
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1 312 368-5472
Cynthia Chan
Head of Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
