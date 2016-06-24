(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 24 (Fitch) Brazil's six top banks are heavily
exposed to Oi S.A.,
which filed for judicial recovery on Monday owing BRL65bn
(USD19bn) and is rated
'D'. This highlights potentially sizeable concentration risks
faced by an
increasingly consolidated banking sector, says Fitch Ratings.
Brazil's largest banks increased exposure to the country's
leading corporates
during the period of rapid economic growth immediately preceding
the current
deep recession. At the same time, M&A activity resulted in a
concentrated
sector, with the top six banks holding 80% market share.
Oi, the country's leading telecommunications company, is one of
several large
Brazilian companies experiencing financial difficulties in a
tough operating
environment. Our forecast is for a 3.5% contraction in GDP in
2016 and we
downgraded the sovereign rating to 'BB' in May. The Outlook for
the rating is
Negative.
Brazilian insolvency law enables companies to seek creditor
protection when they
face temporary financial constraints. The judicial recovery
process encourages
creditors to restructure debt and suppliers to continue to trade
on favourable
terms and is the last step prior to filing for liquidation.
Examples of
efficient corporate debt restructurings in Brazil are scarce.
The outlook for
reaching a speedy agreement among Oi's numerous small creditors
and suppliers
does not look good, especially as media reports suggest that Oi
has been
lobbying for a 50% debt write off.
Brazilian banks generally reclassify their exposures to
companies undergoing
judicial recoveries, usually setting aside an initial 30% loan
loss reserve. We
estimate that banks' exposures to Oi may face hefty additional
provisioning in
the short term, depending on the type of exposure and its
collateral structure.
As we have highlighted in the past two years, increased
impairment charges are
one of the main drivers of weaker anticipated profitability
across the Brazilian
banking sector in 2016 and 1H17.
According to documents provided to the courts, Oi's largest bank
creditors are
public sector leaders, Banco do Brasil, Caixa and BNDES, and
also private-sector
lenders Itau, Bradesco and Santander. In addition to writing
direct loans to
Oi, banks subscribe to bonds issued by the company and guarantee
a number of its
contingent liabilities. The nature of exposures differs across
public and
private sector banks. Private banks mainly guarantee certain
tax, labour and
legal liabilities arising from Oi's unsettled disputes. The
guarantees may not
be called if disputes settle favourably.
In our opinion, private-sector banks have a lower appetite for
risk compared to
their public sector peers and their provisioning policies are
more conservative.
They have boosted general loan loss reserves over the past 18
months. Excess
general reserves held by Itau, Bradesco and Santander should
allow them to
comfortably write provisions against Oi exposures in the short
term and also
absorb other deteriorated corporate exposures.
The leading private-sector banks report capital adequacy ratios
ranging from
16.4% to 17.9%. However, loss absorption capacity could become
more stressed
either in the event of a prolonged recession in Brazil or if we
see a material
increase in the magnitude and frequency of major borrower
failures.
Public-sector banks are more exposed to Oi and have lent
directly to the
company. Their provisioning policies are less stringent and we
expect impairment
charges against Oi and other corporates to represent a more
significant drain on
profitability over the coming months.
Rated Brazilian banks tell us they are reducing their risk
appetite and cutting
limits to reduce concentrations given the emergence of corporate
sector
problems.
