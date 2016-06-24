(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-
and Short-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
Unifin Financiera,
S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom E.N.R. (Unifin) at 'BB'/'B'. The Long- and
Short-Term
National Scale ratings were also affirmed at 'A(mex)'/'F1(mex)'.
The Rating
Outlook on the Long-Term ratings is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, National Scale and Senior Unsecured Debt ratings
Unifin's ratings reflect its moderately sized franchise in the
financial sector
and its sound national market position in leasing. It also
reflects its business
know-how and robust legal resources for collection purposes
which have allowed
it to consistently generate earnings and maintain adequate asset
quality under
sustained expansion and ambitious targets. Unifin's ratings also
consider its
enhanced capitalization due to last year IPO, although this is
gradually
decreasing due to accelerated loan growth. In addition, Unifin's
ratings also
factor in its aggressive growth and high business concentration,
as well as the
company's improved but still concentrated securitizations
funding profile.
Unifin is the national leader for specialized independent (i.e.
not related to a
banking-holding company) leasing in Mexico and still holds third
place within
the total leasing sector. Fitch believes that Unifin's growth
targets are
aggressive. Its loan portfolio has grown more than 172x over the
last 14 years
and this trend in growth is expected to continue for the next
few years.
Unifin's ample expertise drives its strong ability to
consistently generate
earnings through economic cycle. Over the past four years,
pre-tax
income-to-average assets averaged 5.4% and 50% of return on
equity (ROE). As of
March 2016, pre-tax income-to-average assets and ROE were 4.8%
and 29.5%,
respectively. The entity's good financial results are driven by
controlled
operational expenses and its reasonable interest margins due to
loan portfolio
growth, controlled funding costs and its business focus on SMEs.
However, Fitch
considers Unifin's profits as somewhat overestimated because of
its low reserve
coverage relative to other institutions.
Unifin's asset quality is adequate and has had reasonable
non-performing loans
(NPLs) levels, almost no charge-offs and low levels of
foreclosed assets.
However, it still exhibits limited reserve coverage. In Fitch's
view, Unifin's
adherence to its credit policy, adequate collection practices,
ownership of the
leased assets and the solid legal methods to recover them ensure
no material
deterioration of its asset quality. Under Fitch's metrics, the
NPL ratio (NPLs
at 90-days overdue plus the remaining contractual rents)
averaged around 3.8% in
the past three years (March 2016: 3.6%) with loan loss reserve
coverage of less
than 25%.
Concentration per client relative to capital has improved as a
result of last
year's IPO. Recent capital enhancement reduced the relative
importance of the
top 20 obligors with respect to equity; these obligors
represented 0.90x
Unifin's total equity as of March 2016 (March 2015: 1.8x).
However,
concentration by client continues to be exacerbated by the low
loan loss reserve
cushion, which does not even cover the main debtor.
Unifin's recent IPO strengthened its leverage and
capitalization. As of March
2016, the tangible capital-to-tangible assets ratio stood at
10.7%, up from
levels around 5% pre-IPO. Unifin's leverage indicators (with
recourse to Unifin)
measured as debt excluding securitizations-to-tangible equity
reached 3.2x at
the same date compared to levels of 8x-10x in the years pre-IPO.
Total leverage
ratio was 5.7x. The recent IPO alleviated some pressures the
company had in
terms of capitalization; however, we believe that Unifin's
challenge is to
maintain healthy levels of capitalization because of its
aggressive expected
growth and limited loan loss reserves.
Unifin has diversified its funding sources over the past years;
however, in
Fitch's view it still holds important concentrations in market
debt issuances.
Unifin is heavily reliant on wholesale debt through local debt
issuances via
securitizations and international bonds (69% of its total
interest-bearing
liabilities) and the company has proven stability in the debt
markets since
2006.
In addition, Unifin has access to national and international
development banks
and commercial bank facilities. Fitch believes Unfin's business
model will
continue favoring securitization as the main funding source. As
a result of its
global debt issuance Unifin increased the average maturity of
its financial
liabilities and improved its liquidity profile, thereby reducing
its tenor
mismatches. This partially mitigates refinancing risk arising
from the entity's
high reliance on market securitizations, its aggressive asset
growth plans and
the bullet nature of most of its market-driven funding. The
latter is also
partially offset by the flexibility provided by the current
portfolio
securitizations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, National Scale and Senior Unsecured Debt ratings
Unifin's ratings could be downgraded in the event of a
consistent weakening of
its leverage and capitalization. Specifically, under a scenario
of a sustained
total debt-to-tangible equity ratio above 7x and/or a
capital-to-assets ratio
adjusted by the unreserved portion of the impaired portfolio (as
calculated by
Fitch) below 11.5%. Downside potential could also arise from a
material
deterioration of asset quality metrics or risk concentrations
(top 20
concentrations above 2.0x equity).
In turn, controlled growth accompanied by risk diversification
and consistent
financial performance could benefit Unifin's ratings.
Specifically, the ratings
could be upgraded if leverage reaches and remains at levels
consistently below
5x and/or its tangible equity-to-tangible asset ratios are
sustained over 10%.
Additional improvements in Unifin's funding profile (i.e.
diversification,
length and staggering of debt maturities), as well as top 20
concentrations
consistently below 1x company's equity could be positive for the
ratings.
Fitch has affirmed the following:
--Long-Term Foreign and Local currency IDRs at 'BB';
--Short-Term Foreign and Local currency IDRs at 'B';
--National Scale Long-Term rating at 'A(mex)';
--National Scale Short-Term rating at 'F1(mex)';
--Long-Term senior unsecured notes at 'BB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Adjustment to Financial Statements: Pre-paid expenses were
re-classified as
intangibles and deducted from Tangible Equity.
