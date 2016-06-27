(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Protective Life Corporation's (PL)
primary life
insurance subsidiaries to 'A+'. The Rating Outlook on the IFS
rating is
Negative. Fitch has also affirmed PL's Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A-' and
senior debt ratings at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook on the IDR is
Stable. A full
ratings list follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PL's IFS ratings were upgraded and the outlook revised to
Negative to be aligned
with the ratings of its parent, Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company,
Ltd. (Dai-ichi
Life: 'A+' IFS/Outlook Negative), based on Fitch's criteria.
Fitch's upgrade of Dai-ichi Life's IFS rating reflects global
diversification
above the threshold at which it may be rated one-notch above the
Japan
sovereign. Dai-ichi Life is the second-largest life insurance
company in Japan
and generates more than 20% of its premiums from outside Japan.
The Negative
Outlook reflects Dai-ichi Life's exposure to Japan sovereign
risk.
Fitch views PL's standalone credit profile as in line with an
'A' IFS rating,
reflecting the company's strong operating profile, consistent
financial
performance, solid debt service capability and relatively low
investment risk.
The ratings also reflect strong balance sheet fundamentals based
on PL's solid
risk-based capitalization and above-average total leverage
driven by reserve
funding arrangements.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Protective Life's IFS ratings will be downgraded if Dai-ichi
Life's ratings are
downgraded based on a negative rating action in Japan or
deterioration in its
credit profile.
PL's holding company ratings would likely be affirmed if
Dai-ichi Life's ratings
are downgraded based on a negative rating action in Japan.
Given that Dai-ichi Life's ratings have a Negative Outlook, an
upgrade of PL is
unlikely in the near term.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings with a Negative
Outlook:
Protective Life Insurance Company
Protective Life and Annuity Insurance Company
West Coast Life Insurance Company
MONY Life Insurance Co.
--IFS to 'A+' from 'A'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Protective Life Corporation
--IDR at 'A-';
--$150 million of 6.40% senior notes due 2018 at 'BBB+';
--$400 million of 7.38% senior notes due 2019 at 'BBB+';
--$300 million of 8.45% senior notes due 2039 at 'BBB+';
--$288 million of 6.25% subordinated debt due 2042 at 'BBB-';
--$150 million of 6.00% subordinated debt due 2042 at 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Committee Chairperson
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1008041
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.