SAO PAULO/LONDON, July 01 (Fitch) Rising loan impairment charges
are reducing
profitability in Brazil's banking sector and this will affect
banks' ability to
generate capital internally, says Fitch Ratings. If Brazilian
banks strengthened
their capacity to absorb unexpected losses, this would mitigate
the impact of
the country's deep recession, which is forcing up non-performing
loans (NPL).
Sector-wide NPLs as a percentage of gross loans are rising, but
the
deterioration across loan portfolios is not as bad as might have
been expected
considering the weakness of the operating environment. At
end-May 2016, NPLs
represented 3.8% of total banking sector gross loans, up only
slightly from the
3.4% reported at end-2015 and 2.7% at end-2014.
NPLs in Brazil are reported once they are 90 days overdue, as is
the case in
many countries, and reported figures provide a backward-looking
indication of
asset quality. Our base case, which uses our forecast for a 3.8%
contraction in
GDP and a rise in the unemployment rate to 12% from the current
11.2%, is that
the NPL ratio rises to 4.2% by end-2016. A more stressed
scenario, using a 4.5%
contraction in GDP and unemployment climbing to 14%, indicates
that NPLs would
reach 4.9%. Our forecast is that GDP will return to modest 0.5%
growth in 2017
but we expect banks' asset quality to continue to deteriorate
even as economic
growth returns.
Our base case assessment is that loan impairment charges will
rise by about 20%
in 2016 and continue to weigh on profitability. The system as a
whole will, in
our opinion, post modest profits in 2016 and 2017, but trends
will diverge
across the banks.
Large, privately owned banks have fared far better than public
sector, federal
government-owned peers. Ratings assigned to private leaders
Bradesco and Itau
Unibanco are, at 'BB+', one notch higher than Brazil's sovereign
rating,
highlighting their still sound financial metrics and resilience.
Small and
mid-sized banks, with limited franchise, little diversification
and higher
single-name loan concentrations, have also been hit and we think
this will
continue to be the case.
Basel 3 will be fully phased in by 2019. As additional capital
buffers kick in
and prudential deductions, such as of intangibles and
investments in insurance
and other financial companies, are taken directly to common
equity Tier 1, some
banks, notably Caixa Economica Federal and Banco do Brasil, both
controlled by
the public sector, might require additional capital from 2018
onwards.
Recapitalising these banks may not be the government's preferred
option and
regulators could apply forbearance, as has been frequently used
in the past.
Seventy-eight per cent of our Brazilian bank ratings are on
Negative Outlook as
is the sovereign rating. Near-term growth prospects are weak and
political
uncertainty is high.
A detailed update on Brazilian banks' credit profiles is
included in a report
published today and available by clicking on the link below.
