LONDON, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the United
Kingdom's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to 'AA' from
'AA+'. The Outlooks are Negative. The issue ratings on the UK's
senior unsecured
Foreign and Local Currency bonds have also been downgraded to
'AA' from 'AA+'.
The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the
Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at 'F1+'.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of sovereign
reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according
to a published
schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from
this in order to
comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this
provision as allowing
us to publish a rating review in situations where there is a
material change in
the creditworthiness of the issuer that we believe makes it
inappropriate for us
to wait until the next scheduled review date to update the
rating or
Outlook/Watch status. The next scheduled review date for Fitch's
sovereign
rating on the UK is 9 December 2016, but Fitch believes that
developments in the
country warrant such a deviation from the calendar and our
rationale for this is
laid out below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of the UK's IDRs and Negative Outlook reflects the
following key
rating drivers and their relative weights:
HIGH
The UK vote to leave the European Union in the referendum on 23
June will have a
negative impact on the UK economy, public finances and political
continuity.
Fitch believes that uncertainty following the referendum outcome
will induce an
abrupt slowdown in short-term GDP growth, as businesses defer
investment and
consider changes to the legal and regulatory environment. While
recognising the
uncertainty of the extent of the negative shock, Fitch has
revised down its
forecast for real GDP growth to 1.6% in 2016 (from 1.9%), 0.9%
in 2017 and 0.9%
in 2018 (both from 2.0% respectively), leaving the level of real
GDP a
cumulative 2.3% lower in 2018 than in its prior 'Remain' base
case.
Medium-term growth will also likely be weaker due to less
favourable terms for
exports to the EU, lower immigration and a reduction in foreign
direct
investment. An adjustment in the value of sterling and changes
in the business
environment could also affect growth.
The extent of the medium-term economic shock will mainly depend
on the nature of
any future trade agreement with the EU, by far the UK's largest
export market.
Statements by UK and EU leaders will provide some guidance on
the UK
government's policy objectives, the likelihood of achieving them
and the
timeframe for negotiation. However, Prime Minister David Cameron
has indicated
that negotiations with the EU will not begin in earnest until
4Q16, and the
final position may well not be known for several years.
Weaker economic growth will adversely affect tax revenue and the
budget deficit
and require the government to implement additional fiscal
consolidation measures
to prevent it missing its fiscal targets. We expect the general
government
deficit to average 3.6% of GDP over the next three years,
compared with 2.8% in
our prior 'Remain' base case. This implies that the general
government debt
ratio will continue rising over the forecast horizon, reaching
91% of GDP in
2017, compared with the debt ratio stabilising previously.
Public sector
indebtedness remains among the highest of 'AA' and 'AAA' range
sovereigns. At
the same time, the long average maturity of public debt almost
exclusively
GBP-denominated and low interest service burden imply a higher
level of debt
tolerance than many high-rated peers.
The outcome of the referendum has precipitated political
upheaval, including the
announced resignation of the Prime Minister, contributing to
heightened
uncertainty over government economic policies and diminished
scope for policy
implementation at the current conjuncture.
Furthermore, the fact that a majority of voters in Scotland
opted for 'Remain'
makes a second referendum on Scottish independence more probable
in the short to
medium term. The Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has
indicated that a
second referendum on Scottish independence is "highly likely". A
vote for
independence would be negative for the UK's rating, as it would
lead to a rise
in the ratio of government debt/GDP, increase the size of the
UK's external
balance sheet and potentially generate uncertainty in the
banking system, for
example in the event of uncertainty over Scotland's currency
arrangement.
The UK's 'AA' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
The UK's ratings benefit from a high-income, diversified and
flexible economy. A
credible macroeconomic policy framework and sterling's
international reserve
currency status further support the ratings.
The current account remained high in 2015, at 5.2% of GDP,
almost unchanged from
the previous year. In addition to a structurally negative trade
balance, the
income balance has turned negative, recording deficits of almost
2% of GDP in
the past two years. There is the risk that the financing of the
current account
may become more expensive. At the same time, we are confident of
the ability of
UK banks to fund themselves in foreign currency.
Banks are liquid and were well prepared to withstand market
volatility that
could limit their access to funding for a period of time.
Central bank funding
provides them with a further line of defence in case of more
protracted market
closure. Banks have an aggregate Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.8%,
higher than the
Bank of England's view on steady state capital requirements of
around 11%.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns the UK a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AA' on
the Long-Term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee
did not adjust
the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could result, individually or
collectively, in a
downgrade are:
-Evidence that Brexit is having a more harmful impact on the UK
economy
-Worsening public finance developments leading to a continued
rise in the
government debt to GDP ratio
-A more extended period of political uncertainty that undermines
the economic
policy framework, impedes a clear determination of the UK's
future relationship
with the EU, or leads to a break-up of the UK.
Future developments that could individually, or collectively,
result in the
Outlook being revised to Stable include:
- Evidence that the UK's short and medium-term growth prospects
prove resilient
to the shock of Brexit
- Further reductions in the budget deficit, leading to a
stabilisation in the
government debt to GDP ratio.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
We assume that the present heightened volatility in financial
markets will abate
in due course.
