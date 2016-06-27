(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Russia-based
Volkswagen Bank RUS LLC's (VWBR) upcoming issue of RUB5bn
fixed-rate
rouble-denominated bonds (series 10) an expected Long-Term
rating of
'BBB+(EXP)'. The bonds will have a tenor of five years with the
possibility of
early redemption at the discretion of the issuer. The coupon
rate is yet to be
determined. Proceeds from the issues will be used solely for
VWBR's corporate
purposes.
The issue will benefit from recourse to VWBR's German parent,
Volkswagen
Financial Services AG (VWFS AG). Should VWBR fail to make a
coupon or principal
payment under the terms of the bonds, bondholders will benefit
from a public
irrevocable offer (PIO) that would allow them to sell the bonds
to VWFS AG.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bond rating is driven by potential support from VWFS AG, a
wholly owned
subsidiary of Volkswagen AG (VW AG; BBB+/Negative). VWFS AG will
provide the PIO
to bondholders to buy back the bonds and cover outstanding
coupons in case of
default by VWBR. The agency believes that VWFS AG, if required,
would have a
very strong propensity to honour the obligation due to its
publicly expressed
commitment to do so, potential reputational damage from not
honouring the
obligation and the importance of the Russian market for the VW
Group.
Although unlikely, the PIO could be terminated under certain
conditions that are
beyond VWFS AG's control, including the impossibility of
payments and
settlements in Russia, nationalisation of VWBR, war or
revolution, and
circumstances under which none of the internationally recognised
rating agencies
assigns a credit rating to the Russian Federation. Given the
exposure of the
structure of the placement to these quite extreme forms of
country risk, the
rating of the bonds is capped at a level no higher than two
notches above
Russia's sovereign ratings (BBB-/Negative).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch may downgrade VWBR's bond ratings in case of a downgrade
of VWAG's
ratings.
The downgrade of Russia's sovereign ratings would also likely
result in the
downgrade of VWBR's bond ratings.
A revision of the Outlooks on both VWAG's and Russia's ratings
to Stable would
reduce downward pressure on VWBR's bond ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Sergey Popov, CFA
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Committee Chairperson
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant rating committee: 10 November 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
