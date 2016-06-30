(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Structured Finance
Chart of the
Month - June 2016
here
SYDNEY, June 30 (Fitch) Housing affordability for first-home
buyers is at its
most expensive on record in Sydney and Melbourne and remains
high in other
Australian capitals, despite housing-loan serviceability at its
cheapest since
2003. Fitch expects first-home buyers to remain a diminishing
part of the
Australian housing sector, in the absence of a policy response
to reduce house
prices or subsidise first-home buyers' entrance into the market.
Home values have rapidly increased in recent years. Low interest
rates have been
a significant driver, as borrowers are able to service larger
loan balances and
existing owners can access equity in their properties to
purchase investment
properties. These factors have acted as a barrier to entry for
first-home
buyers.
Fitch has calculated a "Deposit to Income" ratio to measure the
difficulty for a
first-home buyer to enter the market. Sydney's ratio reached a
new high of
120.2% in December 2015, above the previous high of 110.6% in
2004.
The proportion of first-home buyers in New South Wales and
Victoria shows a
negative correlation to the deposit-to-income ratio. First-home
buyers are being
squeezed out of Sydney and Melbourne because of high deposits
required relative
to income.
The full report, which is part of Fitch's "Asia-Pacific
Structured Finance Chart
of the Month" series that highlights topical issues in the
region, can be found
at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media
release.
Contacts:
Brenden Asplin, CFA
Associate Director
+612 8256 0340
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street,
Sydney, NSW 2000
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
Structured Finance
+612 8256 0388
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.