MOSCOW/LONDON, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) of Alfa-Bank (Alfa) at 'BB+', Credit Bank
of Moscow (CBM)
at 'BB', and Bank Saint Petersburg (BSPB) at 'BB-'. The Outlooks
on Alfa's and
CBM's ratings are Negative, while those on BSPB's are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - ALL BANKS' IDRs, VRs AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The three banks' IDRs and National Ratings are driven by their
standalone
financial strength, as reflected in their Viability Ratings
(VR). The VRs
acknowledge the banks' solid domestic franchises, significant
resilience to
potential asset quality deterioration due to reasonable capital
levels and
performance, and comfortable liquidity buffers.
Alfa remains the highest-rated Russian privately-owned bank due
to its larger
franchise with access to top tier borrowers/depositors, good
management, robust
pre-impairment profitability and good track record of managing
through past
Russian crises. CBM is rated one notch lower than Alfa due to
its higher risk
appetite, weaker capitalisation and more significant downside
asset quality
risks. BSPB is rated one notch lower than CBM due to its smaller
franchise with
somewhat lower profile/weaker quality borrowers and lower
profitability through
the cycle.
The Negative Outlooks on Alfa's and CBM's ratings mainly reflect
the weak
Russian operating environment, which will continue to put
pressure on the banks'
asset quality. It also reflects Fitch's view that it is
appropriate to maintain
a one-notch (Alfa) and two-notch (CBM) differences between the
ratings of the
banks and the Russian sovereign (BBB-/Negative). The Stable
Outlook on BSPB
reflects Fitch's view that the bank's lower ratings have
somewhat more tolerance
to potential asset quality deterioration and are less closely
linked to the
Russian sovereign rating.
ALFA's IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATING
Alfa's asset quality deteriorated in 2015, with non-performing
loans (NPLs; more
than 90 days overdue) increasing to 6.9% from 2.7%, mainly in
the corporate
book, while restructured loans were negligible. At the same
time, the NPL
reserve coverage reduced to 0.9x from 2.1x, which is still
solid, because larger
partially reserved NPLs have good recoverability prospects due
to strong
collateral coverage or some form of state backing.
Performance of retail lending improved in 2H15 after a weak 1H15
due to
recovering margins and easing credit losses. The retail NPL
origination ratio
(calculated as the increase in NPLs plus write-offs divided by
average
performing loans; a good proxy for credit losses) was 10% in
2015 (7% in 2014),
while the breakeven level is estimated at about 13%.
Pre-impairment profit was equal to a sound 5.5% of average gross
loans in 2015
(up from 3.6% in 2014), although the net interest margin
narrowed to 4% from
5.4%. Net performance recovered moderately in 2015 (ROAE of 11%)
thanks to lower
impairment charges and decrease in operating expenses but also
underpinned by FX
gains, while comprehensive income was around breakeven due to FX
revaluation
losses, an improvement on a USD0.4bn loss in 2014. Fitch expects
profitability
to improve moderately in 2016 due to reducing funding costs and
lower credit
losses.
Capitalisation improved due to the depreciation-driven decrease
in dollar terms
(Alfa's IFRS reporting currency) of the rouble-denominated
risk-weighted assets,
while the dollar value of capital was preserved through open
currency position
management with derivatives. The Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio
was a solid
16.7% at end-2015, while the Basel Tier 1 and total capital
ratios were also
robust, at 16.8% and 21.7%, respectively.
Regulatory capitalisation is tighter. The Tier 1 ratio was 8.6%
at end-4M16,
providing only a moderate cushion over the required minimum of
6.775% (including
applicable buffers, rising to 9.5% by 2019), while the total
capital ratio was
14.3%, comfortably above the 8.775% minimum, supported by
RUB63bn of Tier 2
capital received from the Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) in 2015
as part of the
sector support programme. Tier 1 capital may be supported by a
planned perpetual
debt issue, while loan growth is projected to be moderate in
2016.
Alfa has a sound cushion of liquid assets (cash and equivalents,
net short-term
interbank placements and securities eligible for repo funding
with the Central
Bank of Russia), which covered customer accounts by 62% at
end-1Q16. Refinancing
risks are limited, with only USD0.5bn of wholesale funding
(about 2% of
liabilities) due in April-December 2016.
ABHFL's IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The affirmation of ABHFL's ratings reflect Fitch's view that
default risk at the
bank and the holding company are likely to be highly correlated
in view of the
high degree of fungibility of capital and liquidity within the
group, which is
managed as a single entity. The currently limited volume of
holding company debt
to non-related parties also supports the close alignment of its
ratings with
Alfa.
The one-notch difference between the bank and holding company
ratings reflects
the absence of any regulation of the consolidated group, the
fact that the
holding company is incorporated in a different jurisdiction and
the high level
of double leverage at the holding company. The latter, defined
by Fitch as
equity investments in subsidiaries divided by holdco equity, was
145% at
end-5M16, down from 165% at end-2014, due to the effective
conversion of some
related party liabilities into equity. If all the remaining
related party
funding was converted, the double leverage ratio would have
fallen to around
125%, or even lower if some equity investments had been restated
at fair value.
ABHFL is shielded from any potential Cyprus transfer risks by
having substantial
foreign assets and earnings and limited domestic liabilities.
Fitch understands
that ABHFL's ability to repay/pay interest on external
liabilities is not
dependent on the local financial system, because this will be
done by ABHFL
transferring funds from accounts with Alfa directly to the
paying
agents/creditors.
CBM's IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATING
CBM's NPLs increased moderately to 5.4% of gross loans at
end-1Q16 from 5.1% at
end-2015 and 2.3% at end-2014. Restructured loans were a further
2%. At
end-1Q16, NPLs were 1.2x covered by reserves.
The quality of CBM's largest exposures is generally reasonable,
in Fitch's view,
due to either only moderate deterioration of the borrowers'
financial
performance to date or collateral coverage. However, among the
25 largest loans,
Fitch identified RUB54bn (57% of end-1Q16 FCC) of higher-risk
exposures to
financially weak and/or insufficiently collateralised borrowers.
Additionally,
there are about RUB20bn (21% of FCC) of high risk exposures
among CBM's
interbank loans (some could be fiduciary), bonds and reverse
repos (due to
fairly low discounts on generally low-liquid collateral and high
counterparty
risks). Fitch believes that CBM will have to absorb additional
credit losses
related to at least some of these exposures.
CBM's loss absorption capacity is significant, in our view.
Fitch-forecasted
pre-impairment profit of around 40bn for 2016 should be
sufficient to create
provisions equal to about 6% of average gross loans or 54% of
the
above-mentioned high risk exposures and still remain breakeven.
Fitch expects
loan impairment charges to slightly reduce compared to 2015 but
to remain
elevated for 2016-2017 at around 4%-5% of average gross loans
(2015: 5.4%). This
would allow CBM to book only moderate bottom line gains
(annualised ROE for 1Q16
equalled 7%) in 2016.
The bank's capitalisation is moderate, as expressed by a 9.4%
FCC ratio at
end-1Q16. Capitalisation was supported in 2H15 as CBM raised
RUB30bn of equity
from several new institutional investors through two public
offerings. CBM has
credit exposure to its new institutional shareholders through
the loan book,
reverse repos, bonds and interbank placements equal to RUB47bn
(51% of FCC) at
end-1Q16. Although the credit quality of these exposures is
largely reasonable
in most cases, there are some risks over the quality of the new
capital.
CBM's funding is extremely concentrated, as at end-1Q16 around
RUB460bn of term
deposits (36% of total liabilities) were from a group of
companies related to a
large Russian corporate. These deposits mostly mature in
2H16-1Q17. Fitch
believes the liquidity risk associated with these placements is
manageable, as
CBM has invested the money in assets, which are likely to be
repaid prior to
maturity of these deposits. Wholesale funding refinancing needs
(excluding repo
transactions) for the rest of 2016 are limited to RUB90bn (7% of
liabilities).
At end-1Q16 CBM's liquidity buffer equalled a significant
RUB430bn or 34% of
liabilities.
BSPB's IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATING
BSPB's NPLs accounted for 5.6% of total gross loans at end-1Q16,
up from 3.2% at
end-1H15. Restructured exposures made up a further 7% of gross
loans, resulting
in total problem loans of around 13%. NPLs were fully covered by
reserves, while
coverage of total problem loans was 80%, which is adequate as
most restructured
exposures are performing and secured by operating real estate
with reasonable
LTVs.
The FCC ratio remained at 10.9% during 2015 as 8% annual lending
growth was
compensated by similar internal capital generation. The
regulatory Tier 1 ratio
was a lower 8.9% at end-4M16 (preserving a moderate cushion over
the required
minimum of 6.625% including capital conservation buffer) mainly
due to capital
hyperinflation adjustment in IFRS and lower retained earnings in
local GAAP, and
the total regulatory ratio was a solid 14.5% (significantly
above the 8.625%
minimum) supported by RUB14.6bn of subordinated loans from the
DIA.
The net interest margin recovered slightly to 4% in 1Q16 after
falling to 3.8%
in 2015 from 4.9% in 2014. Pre-impairment profitability was a
solid 3.3% of
average assets in 1Q16 (3.2% in 2015) underpinned by trading
gains. Impairment
charges remained high, at 68% of pre-impairment profit in 1Q16
(72% in 2015)
compared with 57% in 2014, and consequently bottom line ROAE was
a moderate 8.2%
(6.7% in 2015), compared with 9.6% in 2014.
The bank is funded mainly by customer accounts, which made up
80% of funding net
of direct repos. BSPB has an adequate cushion of liquid assets
which net of
market funding maturing within one year covered customer
accounts by a
significant 25% at end-4M16.
KEY RATING DRIVERS -SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Given Alfa's broad franchise, there is a moderate probability of
support from
the Russian authorities, as reflected in the '4' Support Rating
and 'B' Support
Rating Floor. Also Alfa's owners have supported the bank in the
past, and, in
Fitch's view, would have a strong propensity to do so again, if
required. Their
ability to provide support is also likely to be significant, as
they seem to
have little debt and significant cash reserves following recent
asset sales.
However, Fitch does not formally factor shareholder support into
the ratings
given limited visibility of the shareholders' current position
and Alfa's
significant size.
The '5' Support Ratings of CBM and BSPB reflect Fitch's view
that support from
the banks' private shareholders cannot be relied upon. The
Support Ratings and
Support Rating Floors of 'No Floor' also reflect that support
from the Russian
authorities, although possible given the banks' significant
deposit franchises,
cannot be relied upon due to their still small size and lack of
overall systemic
importance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - DEBT RATINGS
The banks' senior unsecured debt is rated in line with their
Long-Term IDRs and
National Ratings (for domestic debt issues). The subordinated
debt ratings are
notched down once from the VRs, which incorporates zero notches
for incremental
non-performance risk and a notch for higher loss severity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A revision of the Outlook on Alfa's and CBM's ratings to Stable
would probably
require an improvement in the operating environment and the
revision of the
Outlook on the Sovereign rating to Stable.
Alfa and CBM could be downgraded in case of a sovereign
downgrade, or if there
is a significant asset quality and performance deterioration
(these risks are
somewhat more pronounced for CBM), if it leads to material
capital erosion and
is not promptly cured by shareholders.
ABHFL's ratings are likely to move in tandem with Alfa's. In
addition, ABHFL
could be downgraded if its planned future debt issuance results
in a marked
increase in double leverage or gives rise to significantly
increased liquidity
risks at the holdco level, something which is not currently
anticipated by
Fitch.
Alfa's Support Rating will likely be downgraded to '5', and its
Support Rating
Floor revised downward to 'No Floor', once Russia implements
legislation
providing for bail-in of senior liabilities of failed banks.
Russian officials
have stated that this legislation is likely to be implemented by
end-2017.
Upside potential for BSPB's rating is currently limited given
the weak economic
outlook. As with Alfa and CBM, ratings could be downgraded in
case of a marked
deterioration in asset quality and capitalisation.
The rating actions are as follows:
Alfa-Bank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Negative
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'/ 'AA+(rus)'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt of Alfa Bond Issuance Public Limited
Company: affirmed at
'BB+'
Subordinated debt of Alfa Bond Issuance Public Limited Company:
affirmed at 'BB'
ABH Financial Limited
Long-Term Foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook
Negative
Short-Term Foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt of Alfa Holding Issuance plc: affirmed at
'BB'/'BB (emr)'
Credit Bank of Moscow
Long-Term Foreign and Local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB',
Outlooks Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'; Outlook
Negative
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB' and 'BB(EXP)'
Senior unsecured debt National Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'
and
'AA-(rus)(EXP)'
CBOM Finance PLC (Ireland)
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB-'
Bank Saint Petersburg OJSC
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-',
Outlooks Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)', Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB-'
Senior unsecured debt National Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)'
Subordinated debt (issued by BSPB Finance plc): affirmed at 'B+'
