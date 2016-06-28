(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 28 (Fitch) The result of the UK's Brexit referendum
will weigh on
the economies of other EU member states, mainly due to lower
exports, and will
increase political risk in Europe, Fitch Ratings says.
We downgraded the UK to 'AA' with a Negative Outlook on Monday,
reflecting our
expectation that the vote to leave the EU will have a negative
impact on the UK
economy, public finances and political continuity. The impact on
other EU
economies will be smaller and we do not anticipate any other
immediate negative
sovereign rating actions. Downgrades or Outlook revisions will
become more
likely in the medium term if the impact on other economies
proves severe or
political tail risks materialise.
The main driver of economic pressure will be lower exports to
the UK, but the
scale of the impact will depend on the terms of any eventual
trade deal. A
sustained significant fall in sterling would also contribute to
weaker exports
by boosting the UK's competitiveness and reducing its purchasing
power for
imports in euros.
The most exposed countries are Ireland, Malta, Belgium, the
Netherlands, Cyprus
and Luxembourg, all of whose exports of goods and services to
the UK are at
least 8% of GDP.
Brexit will create a precedent for a country leaving the EU and
we believe it
increases political risk in several ways. It could boost anti-EU
or other
populist political parties, and make EU leaders more reluctant
to implement
unpopular policies that would have long-term economic benefits.
If the UK were
to thrive outside the EU, it might also encourage other
countries to follow
suit.
Negotiating the terms of the UK's exit could absorb much of the
EU's time and
energy and open up new fronts of disagreement. Brexit could
shift the centre of
gravity of the EU, making it more dominated by the eurozone
core, poorer, more
protectionist and less economically liberal. If Brexit results
in Scotland
leaving the UK, this could also intensify secession pressures in
other parts of
the EU, such as Catalonia in Spain.
Other impacts will include the loss of some or all of the UK's
contribution to
the EU budget, which means other net contributors will have to
pay more, or net
recipients will have to accept lower EU expenditure. EU
countries could gain
from the shift of some foreign direct investment from the UK to
the EU. But
countries such as Luxembourg, Malta, Belgium and Germany, which
have a large
stock of FDI and financial assets in the UK, would suffer losses
in the euro
value of those assets if there were permanent sterling
depreciation.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
