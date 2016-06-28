(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Stewart
Information Services
Corp.'s (Stewart) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and the
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Stewart's insurance subsidiaries at
'A-'. Fitch has
revised the Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable. A complete
list of ratings
follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Recent deterioration in financial performance is the key driver
behind the
Negative Outlook. Fitch views capital strength as the main
factor supporting
Stewart's current ratings, but increased borrowings and
dividends to
shareholders place greater weight on the importance of
profitable operations to
maintain capital levels. Fitch would likely consider downgrading
the rating if
sustained financial underperformance leads to deterioration in
capital.
Conversely, Fitch believes Stewart has the potential to post a
modest operating
profit for full-year 2016 as the company anticipates minimal
remaining expenses
linked to discontinued delinquent-loan servicing operations.
Title revenue
growth is expected to be flat to slightly higher in 2016. If
reported results
are better than expected Fitch will likely return the Outlook to
Stable from
Negative.
Results have recently been affected by a number of one-time and
non-recurring
charges. The company reported a net loss of $11 million in first
quarter 2016
tied to lower revenue and costs from discontinued operations.
Notable costs in
2015 included the delinquent-loan servicing segment goodwill
impairment and
non-operating charges taken in the third quarter along with
large claims losses
and shareholder settlements reported in 1Q15.
Fitch does not believe a ratings downgrade is warranted at this
time as capital
metrics are still within Fitch's rating sensitivities though
there was slight
deterioration in 2015. The affirmation of Stewart's IFS and IDR
ratings reflect
these capitalization metrics as well as the company's market
position as the
fourth largest title insurer in the U.S. market.
Stewart's operating performance continues to lag peer results,
reporting a 0.5%
consolidated pretax margin at year-end (YE) 2015 and negative
margin through
first quarter 2016. In contrast, peers have posted margins in
the mid to high
single digits over the same period. Results are expected to
improve going
forward with a renewed focus on title operations but may still
lag peers in the
near term.
Stewart's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) score of 153% at year-end
2015 decreased
15% from year-end 2014 but is still well above Fitch's 125%
downgrade trigger.
On a nonrisk-adjusted basis, operating leverage increased to
3.2x from 2.7x at
year-end 2015. First-quarter 2016 financial leverage rose to
15.8% but is
expected to modestly decline going forward.
Both 1Q16 and 1Q15 GAAP fixed-charge coverage ratios were
negative, and the
company reported a materially lower coverage ratio of 6.3x at
YE2015 as compared
to 14.9x at YE2014. Coverage in full-year 2016 is anticipated to
move modestly
higher relative to the prior year so long as no large unexpected
charges occur
and interest rates on notes payable remain relatively low.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Sustained operating profit margin below 3%;
--Capital deterioration whereby Stewart's RAC ratio drops below
125% and/or net
written premiums-to-surplus increases above 4.5x;
--Financial leverage ratio above 20%;
--A large reserve charge that exceeds 10% of prior year
reserves;
Key rating triggers that could lead to a return to Stable
Outlook include:
--Improvement in capital metrics and stabilization or growth in
policyholders'
surplus;
--Consolidated operating profit margin above 5% in 2016, which
would move
operating performance more in line with peers;
--No further material goodwill impairments or large one-time
expense charges
that materially impact results.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Negative
Outlook:
Stewart Information Services Corp.
--IDR at 'BBB'.
Stewart Title Guaranty
Stewart Title Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A-'.
