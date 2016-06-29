(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, June 29 (Fitch) The establishment of real investment
trusts (REITs) by
Indonesian developers is gaining momentum, with the Ciputra
group being the
latest to take steps towards entering the market, and Fitch
Ratings views the
move as positive for the real-estate sector in Indonesia.
The successful creation of a REIT market could give developers
with significant
investment property portfolios an additional source of funding.
The government
plans to pave the way by providing incentives to support
development of the REIT
market in Indonesia, including scrapping double taxation on REIT
dividends and
cutting sales taxes and stamp duties on asset transfers within a
corporate group
(see <a href=" here">
Indonesia Property
Watch - 4Q15 dated 8 April 2016).
The Ciputra group, which holds about IDR15trn (USD1.1bn) of
investment
properties in Indonesia, recently announced plans to merge its
publicly listed
entities into the parent, PT Ciputra Development Tbk (CTRA). It
plans to do
this by swapping shares in PT Ciputra Surya Tbk (CTRS) and PT
Ciputra Property
Tbk (CTRP) for shares in the merged entity. This will simplify
the group
structure, which will make the CTRA more attractive to equity
investors and
increase liquidity of the company's stock.
Fitch expects the merger to provide CTRA full access into the
operating cash
flows of the subsidiaries and aid it in creating REITs. However,
the move would
be contingent upon the government's reduction of asset transfer
taxes, and the
ability to carry out the merger fully through share swaps with
no cash outflow.
It is still not clear when the tax reduction plans will be
implemented because
several state governments, which collect the stamp duties,
oppose the plan. The
government first announced the tax cuts as part of the 11th
economic stimulus
pack in March 2016, saying it would reduce sales tax and stamp
duties on asset
transfers within a corporate group to 0.5% and 1%, respectively
from the current
5% each. Without the tax reductions, the Ciputra group would
have to pay 10% tax
on the asset transfers, which presents an obstacle to the merger
as PT Ciputra
Surya Tbk (CTRS) owns land and real-estate assets in its name.
Nonetheless, a successful execution of the merger would give the
Ciputra group
greater control over its assets, which will allow CTRA greater
ease in selling
investment assets to a new REIT, and provide the company with an
additional
stream of public non-debt funding. Currently, the public free
float of CTRS is
37.3% and that of CTRP is 41.9%. CTRS and CTRP have EBITDAs of
IDR695bn and
IDR761bn respectively. The share swaps would minimise the risks
of cash outflows
during the merger.
The Ciputra group's plan follows the proposal by the Lippo group
to set up an
Indonesian REIT holding up to IDR6trn of properties over the
next two years. The
first stage of this REIT proposal, which would encompass three
office buildings
in the greater Jakarta area, is expected to raise IDR1.5trn.
Should the
government's incentives be successfully passed, Fitch expects
more developers
with large investment property assets, such as PT Bumi Serpong
Damai Tbk
(BB-/Stable), PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk (BB-/Stable) and PT Summarecon
Agung Tbk, to
also set up REITs to gain access to an additional source of
funding.
