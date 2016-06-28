(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 28 (Fitch) Ireland's economy is highly exposed to
"Brexit" and a
weakening of the operating environment could slow improvements
in asset quality
and capitalisation among the banks, says Fitch Ratings. Our
expectation of
continued improvements is the main driver for the Positive
Outlooks on the
ratings of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) and Bank of Ireland (BOI).
We expect the UK's vote to leave the EU to be negative for the
Irish economy but
the extent of any weakening of its operating environment,
triggered by a
potential slowdown of growth in the UK, sterling depreciation,
and potential
future trade barriers, will only become clear as the EU-UK
negotiations develop.
A decline in Irish real estate prices or deteriorating growth
prospects, rising
unemployment and reduced investment confidence could put
pressure on Irish
banks' asset quality and profitability.
The banks also have direct exposure to the UK through their
operations. A
downturn in UK real estate prices is a risk for BOI as UK loans,
largely retail
mortgages and commercial real estate loans, account for 44% of
its overall loan
portfolio. AIB is less exposed to a downturn in the UK's
operating environment
because the UK represents a lower 16% of its lending.
The ratings on BOI and AIB are driven by their standalone
fundamentals. Their
standalone financial strength, reflected in their Viability
Ratings, has
improved steadily in recent years. The Viability Ratings of BOI
and AIB have
been upgraded five times since end-2012, largely due to rising
capital ratios,
stronger funding profiles, enhanced profitability and improving
asset quality.
But a weaker operating environment, sparked by slowdown in
economic growth, and
reducing investor confidence, could reduce the banks'
profitability and limit
their ability to dispose of impaired loans.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
