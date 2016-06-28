(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 28 (Fitch) The UK's decision to leave the
European Union will be
disruptive for US global banks with significant operations in
the UK and will
weigh on their profitability in the short to medium term, Fitch
Ratings says.
However, the impact is likely to be moderate as we believe they
will be able to
operate through other EU legal entities.
US global banks are likely to start strategically implementing
parts of their
contingency plans rather than wait for trade and service
arrangements to be
agreed. Resolution planning for US global systemically important
banks was
constructive for their Brexit contingency planning because of
the requirement to
rationalize and understand their global legal entity structure
and activities.
Restructuring operations will depend on license status in
various jurisdictions,
as well as establishing operational scale, potentially
reallocating capital and
relocating where trades and clients are booked. Relocation of
staff is likely to
follow; for example, ahead of the referendum, JP Morgan had
announced that as
many as 4,000 of its UK roles could be shifted out of the
country.
Management will have to decide where to focus its European
operations, depending
on language requirements, staff expertise and incentives offered
by these
countries. Flexible labor laws will be important for US firms,
so this may favor
countries like Ireland and the Netherlands, rather than Germany
and France.
Associated restructuring costs will hit earnings and may offset
any margin
growth from potential US interest rate rises, although these are
likely delayed
given uncertain market conditions as a result of the exit vote.
Operating
profitability is likely to remain under pressure. However, it is
unlikely that
the US global banks would be required to inject additional
capital into their
European operations, although there may be reallocation among
entities. We
believe the UK capital regime is unlikely to change materially
as a result of
the referendum result and that the EU is likely to consider the
UK's regulatory
and supervisory arrangements as equivalent to those applied in
the EU.
More broadly, we expect increased foreign exchange and bond
market volatility,
which should boost trading revenue. However, long bouts of
market volatility
would dampen activity. Corporate issuance and M&A activity are
likely to be
lower, particularly for cross-border transactions, while clients
face
uncertainty during the two-year exit process. This will put
pressure on
investment banking profitability and could lead US firms to
review their
European business models.
