(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 28 (Fitch) The outcome of the United Kingdom's
referendum on
European Union (EU) membership will spill over to the U.S.
economy but will not
impact U.S. creditworthiness, says Fitch Ratings. The main
impact will likely be
felt through a renewed strengthening in the dollar, which will
have a dampening
effect on growth and could delay the Fed's next rate hike. A
spike in market
volatility and risk aversion could lead to a tightening of
credit conditions.
Credit spreads widened in reaction to the Brexit vote.
As a sovereign borrower, the U.S. benefits from global risk
aversion. Falling
yields on U.S. Treasuries underline the U.S. role as a safe
haven, a key support
to U.S. creditworthiness. Together with a historically low
interest/revenue
ratio of less than 8%, this allows the U.S. to sustain a general
government debt
burden higher than other 'AAA' sovereigns, at over 100% of GDP.
A shock to global trade poses less of a risk to the U.S. than
other
industrialized countries, although trade openness (the share of
output accounted
for by trade) is growing. Goods and services exports to the UK
market account
for 5.5% of U.S. exports. A UK downturn in isolation would have
a meaningful but
not large impact on U.S. exporters and little impact on growth.
UK subsidiaries account for one-quarter of the total stock of
foreign
investments held by U.S. multinationals, and
sterling-denominated assets will be
written down in line with the decline against the USD. However,
UK investments
form a much lower share of total net income from foreign
investments than the
stock of assets - less than Ireland, for example.
Total exports to the EU are four times the size of exports to
the UK, and three
times the stock of U.S. multinationals' investment in the UK. A
severe knock-on
impact to the European economy - not our base case - would have
bigger
implications for our U.S. growth forecasts.
The Brexit shock represents a blow to global stability from an
unexpected
quarter. Brexit may boost Eurosceptic and populist trends
elsewhere in the EU
and reduce the likelihood of the TTIP trade treaty coming into
force. U.S. firms
may reprice political risk in the EU and UK and delay
investments. Uncertainty
about the shape of relations between the UK and EU will dampen
investor
confidence. The EU response to Brexit may cause discord in the
bloc and distract
attention from other pressing problems.
