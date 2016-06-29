(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 29 (Fitch) Investors' flight to safe assets
following the UK's EU
referendum on June 23 pushed the global total of sovereign debt
with negative
yields to $11.7 trillion as of June 27, up $1.3 trillion from
the end-May total,
according to new analysis by Fitch Ratings. Brexit-related
concerns drove more
long-dated bond yields negative, with particularly big shifts in
German, French
and Japanese yield curves during June.
Worries over the global growth outlook, further fueled by
Brexit, have continued
to support demand for higher-quality sovereign paper in June.
Widespread
adoption of unconventional monetary policies, including
large-scale bond-buying
programs and negative deposit rates, have driven the large
increases in
negative-yielding debt seen this year.
The chart below highlights the monthly changes in the
outstanding par amount of
negative-yielding sovereign debt by maturity bucket. The biggest
drivers of the
total increase during June were seen in longer-dated bonds. For
example, German
10-year bund yields swung into negative territory and sub-zero
yields moved
further out on the curve for Japan -- now out to 17 years. Also,
in Switzerland,
virtually all sovereign debt carried a negative yield on June
27.
Japanese government bonds (JGBs) continue to represent about
two-thirds of the
global total ($7.9 trillion), while Germany and France each now
have over $1
trillion in sovereign debt with sub-zero yields. Japan's
negative-yielding debt
total grew by about 18% during the month, while Germany and
France's total grew
by 8% and 13%, respectively. European negative-yielding debt
increases were
offset in part by an approximately $0.2 trillion reduction in
the Italian total
since May 31. This likely reflected investor risk aversion
related to Italy
leading up to and following the Brexit referendum.
The spread of negative yields into longer-dated paper was
particularly evident
in June. A total of $2.6 trillion in sovereign bonds with
maturities of seven
years or more now trade at a negative yield. This compares with
the end-April
total of $1.4 trillion.
The increasing amount of long-term negative-yielding debt
underscores the
challenges faced by large bond investors such as insurance
companies that need
to match long-term liabilities with similar maturity assets. As
more of the
global universe of safe assets drops into negative-yielding
territory, income
for these investors continues to fall.
UK sovereign bonds continue to trade at positive yields across
the curve, but
the Brexit vote has had a dramatic effect on the UK yield curve.
Following the
June 23 referendum, 10-year gilt yields dropped by 44 bps to
0.93% as of June
27, according to Bloomberg.
The $11.7 trillion total, which includes $3.2 trillion of
short-term and $8.5
trillion of long-term sovereign debt, is influenced by the
dollar's exchange
rate with the yen and euro. During June, the dollar rose
slightly against the
euro, but weakened significantly (approximately 9%) versus the
yen. This had a
major impact on the dollar value of yen-denominated
negative-yielding debt in
our latest analysis, pushing the JGB total up by approximately
$0.6 trillion
beyond increases that would have occurred on an FX-neutral
basis.
For additional information on the methodology used by Fitch to
track the stock
of global sovereign debt with negative yields, see the report
"Negative-Yielding
Debt: Investors' Cash Flow Squeezed," published on May 4, at
www.fitchratings.com.
