HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 29 (Fitch) High levels of indebtedness
in industrial
sectors facing overcapacity will remain a key risk for those
sectors and weighs
negatively on the operating environment for Chinese banks, says
Fitch Ratings.
Restructuring in highly leveraged sectors, such as steel, is
still in the early
stages, and more clarity around authorities' support for
counterparties and
which entities will receive priority consideration for support
is necessary to
improve the assessment and pricing of credit risk.
Over-capacity and over-leverage remain significant challenges
for the Chinese
steel industry, and Fitch believes that this will contribute to
continued high
credit risks in the sector following several high-profile
defaults in late 2015
and early 2016. Restructuring is likely to be protracted by the
significant
employment and social implications of downsizing. This is
exacerbated by the
fact that steel production in China tends to be heavily
concentrated in several
regions.
The government has announced a target of eliminating 100
million-150 million
tonnes of steel capacity by 2020. But Fitch believes that
achieving even the
bottom end of this target range could be very difficult
politically as it would
result in significant job and financial losses, especially
considering the rapid
growth in leverage for the sector - mostly funded by short-term
debt - since
2012.
The average debt to asset ratio in the steel sector is more than
70%, and Fitch
estimates the total debt for the industry at CNY3trn-4trn
(USD451bn-603bn). This
figure excludes upstream funding through payables and unpaid
staff costs. The
industry as a whole relies on short-term financing to refinance
its debt every
year, and steel companies have a large amount of 'super' and
short-term
commercial paper maturing before end-2016. Fitch expects the
steel sector to
continue relying on the commercial paper refinancing. This
underscores the
liquidity risks the sector faces in the event of a sharp and
sustained
deterioration in the domestic bond market.
Latest data from the authorities shows the NPL ratio for Chinese
commercial
banks at 1.75% at end-1Q16, but the sector NPL breakdown has not
been released
yet. Nonetheless, data from overcapacity sectors such as the
steel sector points
to high levels of distressed assets which are not being
recognized as NPLs. This
is likely to lead to an understatement of NPLs by banks.
One-third of steel debt is in the form of bank loans, but this
implies only
around 1% of total bank loans are directly made towards the
steel sector. As
such, the direct risks to bank loan asset quality are likely to
be limited,
though banks may be exposed to the sector via non-loan credit
such as investment
receivables relating to steel companies and/or other forms of
off-balance-sheet
financing.
There are also broader consequences. If loan provisions and risk
weights are
being understated, this would indicate that reported bank
capital levels are
overstated. Furthermore, bank liquidity is being locked up in
rolling over bad
debt when it could otherwise be redeployed into the real
economy. This means
less capital is available to support GDP growth, and points to
the diminishing
return on credit in recent years since the 2008-2009 stimulus.
More broadly,
this weighs negatively on the operating environment for banks as
the system
leverage is already high and still rising.
