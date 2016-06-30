(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, June 30 (Fitch) Indonesia's passage
of a tax
amnesty law should bolster government revenues, support foreign
reserves and
expand the fiscal space to allow increased public capex, says
Fitch Ratings.
However, the long-run effects on the revenue base, financial
institutions and
corporates are difficult to determine at this stage.
The amnesty will take effect on 1 July and last until 31 March
2017.
Expectations on the immediate revenue impact vary widely, with
Bank Indonesia
estimating a boost of IDR53trn (USD4.0bn) while the Ministry of
Finance expects
IDR165tn (USD12.5bn). The repatriation of capital overseas to
take advantage of
the amnesty should also support the rupiah and foreign reserves,
at least in the
short term.
The extent to which the new amnesty law is positive for
Indonesia's
creditworthiness will depend on how long and by how much
revenues are bolstered
beyond the immediate period. The precedent from previous tax
amnesties is mixed,
and the revenue impact could be limited or a one-off boost.
Indonesia's small fiscal base is a credit weakness, with
government revenue at
around 13% of GDP. This is low relative to its 'BBB' range
peers. Only four out
of 113 rated sovereigns have a smaller revenue intake as a
percentage of GDP and
they are in lower rating categories. A larger revenue base would
mean less
fiscal rigidity and vulnerability to public finance shocks while
enabling
greater infrastructure investment to facilitate higher growth.
Indonesia has
also historically had a relatively large revenue dependence on
commodities,
which a larger fiscal base would mitigate.
Fitch maintains its 2016 fiscal deficit forecast for Indonesia
at 2.7%. The
revenue boost that the amnesty will provide is likely to be used
primarily to
support public capex - a key plank in the government's strategy
to boost
long-term growth.
Overall, Indonesia's credit profile is supported by a low
government debt
burden, relatively strong growth outlook and limited sovereign
exposure to
banking sector risks. This is balanced by a relatively weak
external position
and business environment; although a strong structural reform
drive, if
successfully implemented, should gradually improve the latter
and bolster
investment. Fitch affirmed Indonesia's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating at 'BBB-'
with Stable Outlook in May.
The banking sector should also receive a one-off benefit over
the course of the
amnesty as repatriated funds invested in deposits or other
banking products
improve liquidity conditions. There are potential indirect
benefits too, to the
extent that the tax amnesty may help bolster economic growth
through public
investment. But there are significant uncertainties on the scale
of the direct
and indirect effects for banks.
The property sector could also benefit from increased demand as
the amnesty will
provide an opportunity for taxpayers to declare undocumented
wealth and divert
it to local real estate. Sales in the Indonesian property market
have waned in
the past 18-24 months as buyers have deferred purchases and
developers postponed
launching new projects, partly due to the government's crackdown
on tax evasion
and as buyers awaited the passage of the amnesty law.
Any positive effects on the property market are likely to be
lagged. This is
because there may be a surge in new property launches once the
amnesty takes
effect, which is likely to limit any near-term benefit for
developers. The
effects for developers will also significantly depend on pricing
given that
affordability remains an issue.
