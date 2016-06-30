(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 30 (Fitch) The UK's vote to leave the
European Union -
"Brexit" - has no immediate direct ratings impact on
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
sovereigns or banks, says Fitch Ratings.
The spike in political uncertainty in the UK - and resulting
effects on investor
risk appetite - could pose the greatest challenges for Asia in
the short term.
If protracted uncertainty has a sustained effect on investor and
consumer
confidence, the resulting tightened liquidity conditions and
pressure on
emerging markets capital markets could weigh on growth in the
region. This is
especially the case for more trade-integrated economies such as
Singapore,
Taiwan, Hong Kong and Korea.
But it remains far from clear that such a sustained market
reaction will
develop. Some of the negative "risk off" market moves that
occurred in the
immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote have already been partly
unwound this
week. Furthermore, Asian market reaction has been far more muted
than in Europe.
The potential for developed market central banks to act, namely
the Fed slowing
the pace of its rate increases, could also play a key role in
calming markets.
The one outlier is Japan, where the immediate flight to safety
saw the yen spike
upward versus the US dollar and other major Asian currencies.
This will add to
the short-term challenges for Japan to escape deflation as well
as raise risks
to the export sector.
The direct impact from UK trade on Asian economies is also
likely to be limited.
The UK is the world's fifth-largest economy, and Fitch expects a
slowdown in
short-term GDP growth as a result of the referendum. But exports
to the UK
equate to less than 1% of GDP and account for less than 3.5% of
total exports
for every Asian country. Over the long term, it is also possible
that a UK
outside the EU may be able to make quicker progress on trade
liberalisation with
Asian countries than as a member of the EU. Only Korea currently
has a free
trade agreement with the EU among Fitch-rated APAC countries
(some smaller
Pacific island economies also have agreements).
The direct financial linkages are limited as well, and so the
risks are more
indirect with respect to Asia's banking systems. But emerging
Asia accounts for
less than 15% of the total external claims of UK banks,
according to BIS data.
Singapore and Hong Kong, as offshore financial centres, are more
significantly
exposed relative to the size of their economies, but these are
mainly
local/regional claims from UK subsidiaries and unlikely to see
significant
withdrawal as a result of Brexit.
Indirect trade effects should the Brexit vote lead to wider
political
instability and a broader slowdown in Europe could be more
significant for Asia,
with the EU as a whole accounting for a much larger share of
Asian exports than
the UK alone. But the effects should take time to materialise,
and Fitch
believes that it is the smaller economies in Europe that are
most at risk from
Brexit - as opposed to the larger economies such as Germany and
France which
account for the bulk of Asian exports.
Fitch maintains its base case for APAC sovereigns and banks.
Emerging Asia will
remain the fastest-growing global region. Rising political
uncertainty in Europe
may lead to some downward revisions to regional growth
projections, depending on
how serious this turns out to be. However, China is likely to
remain a much more
significant driver of economic outcomes in APAC than Brexit,
while risks from
tightening US monetary policy also remain a key challenge.
