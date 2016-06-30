(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China
Huarong Asset
Management Co., Ltd.'s (China Huarong) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
China Huarong's ratings are credit-linked one notch below those
of the Chinese
sovereign (A+/Stable), reflecting the company's state ownership
and strong
control by the authorities. China Huarong's strategic ties with
the state mean
there is a strong likelihood the company would receive
extraordinary support
from the sovereign, if needed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Legal Status Attributed Midrange: After China Huarong's initial
public offering,
China's Ministry of Finance (MoF) remains as its largest and
controlling
shareholder, with 63.36%-ownership at end-2015, and nominates a
majority of the
company's board. Fitch expects MoF to maintain a controlling
stake in China
Huarong's over the medium-term, despite continuously diluting
its shares.
Strategic Importance Attributes Stronger: China Huarong is one
of China's four
big asset management companies, established to mitigate
financial risks,
preserve state-owned assets and promote the reform and
development of the
country's financial system. Fitch expects the entity's strategic
importance to
remain strong due to the recent economic slowdown, which could
negatively affect
the credit profile of Chinese entities. Macroeconomic
adjustments and industrial
restructuring and upgrading is likely to increase market demand
for transfer and
disposal of distressed assets.
Control Attributes Stronger: The company's senior management is
scrutinised and
approved by the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC),
which also has
significant influence over the entity's operations through
industry and
business-activity supervision. China Huarong says its senior
management
regularly reports its operational and financial conditions to
the MoF and CBRC.
Integration Attributes Midrange: The size of China Huarong's
balance sheet is
relatively limited compared with China's budget, with the
company's financial
liabilities accounting for less than 1% of China's GDP at
end-2015. The MoF
granted China Huarong a low-interest loan at 2.16% to acquire
NPAs, and the
balance was CNY7.7bn at end-2015. The company does not have
state guarantees on
its liabilities, but Fitch believes state support is highly
likely, considering
the stability of the financial market and the reputation of
China's authorities.
Rapid Expansion Spurs Risks: Fitch sees the rapid increase in
China Huarong's
distressed-asset portfolio in the past three years as posing
added execution
risk and threatening the company's capital adequacy. Fitch
believes China
Huarong's experience and seasoned management partly mitigate
this risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive or negative rating action could result from similar
action on the
sovereign. Stronger explicit support could lead to ratings being
aligned with
the sovereign. Any significant dilution of China Huarong's core
activities in
the acquisition and management of NPAs could lead to wider
notching.
Significant changes to China Huarong's strategic importance or a
dilution of the
state's shareholding in the entity, resulting in a loss of
control, could result
in a widening of the notching down from the sponsor's rating, or
a change in the
current approach applied, resulting in China Huarong no longer
being classified
as a dependent entity.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Huarong Finance II Co. Ltd
USD11bn medium-term note programme affirmed at 'A'
USD600m of 3.50% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at 'A'
USD1.2bn of 4.50% senior unsecured notes due 2020 affirmed at
'A'
USD1.4bn of 5.50% senior unsecured notes due 2025 affirmed at
'A'
USD500m of 2.875% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at
'A'
USD500m of 3.75% senior unsecured notes due 2020 affirmed at 'A'
USD800m of 5.00% senior unsecured notes due 2025 affirmed at 'A'
USD700m of 2.75% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at 'A'
USD900m of 3.25% senior unsecured notes due 2021 affirmed at 'A'
USD900m of 4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2026 affirmed at
'A'
Huarong Finance Co., Ltd.
USD1.2bn 4% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at 'A'
USD300m 3% senior unsecured notes due 2017 affirmed at 'A'
