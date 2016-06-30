(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd.'s (China Huarong) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. China Huarong's ratings are credit-linked one notch below those of the Chinese sovereign (A+/Stable), reflecting the company's state ownership and strong control by the authorities. China Huarong's strategic ties with the state mean there is a strong likelihood the company would receive extraordinary support from the sovereign, if needed. KEY RATING DRIVERS Legal Status Attributed Midrange: After China Huarong's initial public offering, China's Ministry of Finance (MoF) remains as its largest and controlling shareholder, with 63.36%-ownership at end-2015, and nominates a majority of the company's board. Fitch expects MoF to maintain a controlling stake in China Huarong's over the medium-term, despite continuously diluting its shares. Strategic Importance Attributes Stronger: China Huarong is one of China's four big asset management companies, established to mitigate financial risks, preserve state-owned assets and promote the reform and development of the country's financial system. Fitch expects the entity's strategic importance to remain strong due to the recent economic slowdown, which could negatively affect the credit profile of Chinese entities. Macroeconomic adjustments and industrial restructuring and upgrading is likely to increase market demand for transfer and disposal of distressed assets. Control Attributes Stronger: The company's senior management is scrutinised and approved by the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), which also has significant influence over the entity's operations through industry and business-activity supervision. China Huarong says its senior management regularly reports its operational and financial conditions to the MoF and CBRC. Integration Attributes Midrange: The size of China Huarong's balance sheet is relatively limited compared with China's budget, with the company's financial liabilities accounting for less than 1% of China's GDP at end-2015. The MoF granted China Huarong a low-interest loan at 2.16% to acquire NPAs, and the balance was CNY7.7bn at end-2015. The company does not have state guarantees on its liabilities, but Fitch believes state support is highly likely, considering the stability of the financial market and the reputation of China's authorities. Rapid Expansion Spurs Risks: Fitch sees the rapid increase in China Huarong's distressed-asset portfolio in the past three years as posing added execution risk and threatening the company's capital adequacy. Fitch believes China Huarong's experience and seasoned management partly mitigate this risk. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive or negative rating action could result from similar action on the sovereign. Stronger explicit support could lead to ratings being aligned with the sovereign. Any significant dilution of China Huarong's core activities in the acquisition and management of NPAs could lead to wider notching. Significant changes to China Huarong's strategic importance or a dilution of the state's shareholding in the entity, resulting in a loss of control, could result in a widening of the notching down from the sponsor's rating, or a change in the current approach applied, resulting in China Huarong no longer being classified as a dependent entity. The full list of rating actions is as follows: China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Huarong Finance II Co. Ltd USD11bn medium-term note programme affirmed at 'A' USD600m of 3.50% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at 'A' USD1.2bn of 4.50% senior unsecured notes due 2020 affirmed at 'A' USD1.4bn of 5.50% senior unsecured notes due 2025 affirmed at 'A' USD500m of 2.875% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at 'A' USD500m of 3.75% senior unsecured notes due 2020 affirmed at 'A' USD800m of 5.00% senior unsecured notes due 2025 affirmed at 'A' USD700m of 2.75% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at 'A' USD900m of 3.25% senior unsecured notes due 2021 affirmed at 'A' USD900m of 4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2026 affirmed at 'A' Huarong Finance Co., Ltd. 