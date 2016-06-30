(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Leeds
Building Society's
(LBS) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'A-'/'F1', Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a-', Support Rating at '5' and Support Rating
Floor at 'No
Floor'. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating actions are part of Fitch's periodic review of the UK
Building
Societies.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
LBS's IDRs, VR and senior debt rating reflect the society's
overall moderate
risk profile, sound and consistent profitability, strong
internal capital
generation, adequate asset quality, solid capitalisation, and
sound funding and
liquidity. They are, however, constrained by a limited franchise
and the
concentration of its business on the UK housing market.
Our assessment of risk appetite takes into account the society's
focus on its
core residential mortgage loans and savings business. However,
it also reflects
LBS's presence in higher- yielding but higher-risk specialist
segments, such as
shared-ownership, which are under-served by larger banks and
where competition
is lower.
Asset quality has improved as a result of a benign economy and
further
reductions in the society's legacy exposures, which include
commercial lending
in the UK and mortgages extended in Spain and Ireland. These
exposures have
resulted in an impaired loans/gross loans ratio that is slightly
higher than
peers', although buy-to-let and shared ownership loans have
performed well in
recent years. We consider the society's loan book to be of
higher risk than that
of similarly-rated peers, due to an above-average appetite for
lending to
sectors we view as more vulnerable to a deteriorating operating
environment.
LBS's sound profitability is derived from the composition of its
loan book,
which includes an element of higher-yielding niche exposures,
and from its good
cost efficiency. We expect operating profitability to have
reached its maximum,
with mortgage loan yields tightening from increased competition
and funding
costs likely to have bottomed. Earnings sources are
undiversified.
Due to strong internal capital generation, LBS' capitalisation
is solid on both
a risk-weighted basis and a non-risk weighted basis. We believe
that the society
maintains solid buffers over regulatory minimum requirements.
The society's
fully-loaded CRD IV CET1 ratio was 15.5% at end-2015, calculated
under the
standardised approach, while the leverage ratio was 5.5% at the
same date.
Liquidity is strong with liquidity buffers composed of cash at
the Bank of
England, UK government bonds and placements with supranationals.
The society
also benefits from access to contingent funding from the Bank of
England and the
European Central Bank through its Irish branch. Funding is
obtained mostly from
a stable customer base. The society also has accessed wholesale
markets, with
covered bonds, RMBS and senior unsecured debt outstanding. LBS's
strong
liquidity drives the society's 'F1' Short-Term IDR, which is the
higher of the
two Short-Term IDRs that map to the society's Long-Term IDR.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
LBS's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors
cannot rely on
extraordinary support from the UK authorities in the event the
society becomes
non-viable. In our opinion, the UK has implemented legislation
and regulations
that provide a framework that is likely to require senior
creditors to
participate in losses for resolving LBS.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
LBS's subordinated debt is notched down from the VR reflecting
Fitch's
assessment of their incremental non-performance risk relative to
the VR and loss
severity. The permanent interest- bearing shares (PIBS) are
rated four notches
below the VR, reflecting two notches for their deep
subordination and two
notches for incremental non-performance risk in the form of
potential
non-payment of coupon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
LBS's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are primarily sensitive
to an increase in
the society's risk appetite, which Fitch does not expect. A
sharp increase in
lending to higher-risk segments, including commercial real
estate, or higher
loan-to-value lending, could put pressure on its ratings. The
ratings could also
come under pressure if profitability weakens, which could result
from a material
increase in LICs on its higher-yielding loan portfolio, or a
permanent reduction
in cost efficiency. The ratings would also come under pressure
if LBS fails to
maintain sound capitalisation.
An upgrade of the VR is unlikely because Fitch views the
society's business
model, which is concentrated on the UK residential mortgage
lending and savings
market, as less diversified than that of its more highly rated
UK peers.
The VR and IDRs could also be affected by materially adverse
developments
following the UK decision to leave the EU. Fitch believes
earnings and asset
quality reached cyclical highs in 2015 and the ratings are
resilient to a
moderate weakening of these factors. However, a negative rating
action could be
triggered by a severe and structural deterioration of the UK
operating
environment, leading to material downward pressure on
profitability, through
tighter margins and higher LICs, and weaker asset quality. In
particular, weaker
prospects for specialist lending would put LBS's ratings under
pressure given
the society's exposure to these segments.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of LBS' SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks or building
societies. This is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in the VRs from
which they are
notched. The ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assessment of
each instrument's loss severity, which could reflect a change in
the expected
treatment of liability classes during a resolution.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt and programme rating affirmed at 'A-'/'F1'
PIBS: affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Joanna Drobnik, CFA
Director
+44 20 3530 1318
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Marc Ellsmore
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1438
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1008260
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.