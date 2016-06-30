(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, London, 30 June 2016:
Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Coventry Building Society's (CBS) Long- and Short-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'A'/'F1', Viability Rating (VR) at 'a', Support
Rating at '5'
and Support Rating Floor at 'No Floor'. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating actions are part of Fitch's periodic review of the UK
Building
Societies.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
The IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect the society's low
risk appetite,
driven by its focus on low-risk, low loan-to-value (LTV) prime
residential
mortgage loans and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage loans. This has
resulted in stable
and healthy asset quality. Its business model is based on
maintaining consistent
profitability through a low-margin, low-cost, low loan
impairment charges
business model. This low-risk appetite has a high influence on
the society's VR.
Asset quality remains strong and is at the top end of its peer
group driven by
low levels of impaired loans and low loan impairment charges
(LICs). Although
the society has a small portfolio of legacy commercial and
specialist
residential loans, which are the result of a merger with a small
building
society in 2010, these are in wind-down and are in our opinion
not a material
risk to asset quality.
Reserve coverage of impaired loans is low by sector standards
but reflects the
low average LTV of its loan book, and write-offs have been
minimal.
Profitability has proved resilient in a low interest-rate
environment, despite
the society's undiversified income sources. Fitch expects net
interest margins
to have reached maximum levels with mortgage loan yields
tightening due to
increased competitive pressure and funding costs are likely to
have bottomed
out. A key component of the society's ability to maintain its
business model is
its ability to control costs. This is driven in part by the
society's limited
branch network, which we believe is a competitive advantage in
times of
heightened competition in the mortgage markets.
CBS reports strong regulatory capital ratios due to the low-risk
nature of its
loan book and sound internal capital generation. The CET1 ratio
was 29.4% at
end-2015, calculated on an internal ratings-based approach.
While low risk
weights assigned to its loan book do not, in our view,
underestimate the risk
profile of its loans, it has resulted in high leverage.
Nevertheless, we
consider leverage to be adequate, with a 4% regulatory leverage
ratio at
end-2015.
Liquidity is strong with liquidity buffers composed of cash at
the Bank of
England and UK government bonds. It also benefits from access to
contingent
liquidity from the Bank of England. CBS is mainly
deposit-funded, but it also
has accessed wholesale funding, with covered bonds, senior
unsecured and
subordinated debt outstanding. The society has also accessed
funding through the
government's Funding for Lending Scheme.
Fitch equalises CBS' Long-Term IDR with its VR despite
significant layers of
subordinated debt. We have not given any uplift to CBS's
Long-Term IDR relative
to the VR because the society's Long-Term IDR would not achieve
a higher level
than the current 'A' if CBS's junior debt buffer was in the form
of Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) rather than debt. This is primarily because we
believe that the
society's company profile, as a monoline mortgage lender,
constrains the VR at
'a'.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
The society's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior
creditors cannot rely
on extraordinary support from the UK authorities in the event
the society
becomes non-viable. In our opinion, the UK has implemented
legislation and
regulations that provide a framework that is likely to require
senior creditors
to participate in losses for resolving the society.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The society's subordinated debt is notched down from the VR,
reflecting Fitch's
assessment of their incremental non-performance risk relative to
the VR and
assumptions around loss severity. The permanent interest-
bearing shares (PIBS)
are rated four notches below the VR, reflecting two notches for
loss severity
and two notches for incremental non-performance risk.
The society's AT1 securities are rated five notches below its
VR, comprising two
notches for loss severity to reflect the conversion into core
capital deferred
shares (CCDS) on breach of a 7% CRD IV common equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio, and
three notches for non-performance risk, reflecting the
instruments' fully
discretionary interest payments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
CBS's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are sensitive to an
increase in its risk
appetite, which could give rise to higher LICs, or through an
increase in its
cost base, either of which could lead to a material weakening in
operating
profitability. The society's ratings could also come under
pressure if higher
regulatory capital requirements, which could include a potential
capital floor
on BTL risk-weighting based on the revised standardized
approach, put pressure
on its low-risk business model.
The VR and IDRs could also be affected by materially adverse
developments
following the UK decision to leave the EU. Fitch believes
earnings and asset
quality reached cyclical highs in 2015 and the ratings are
resilient to a
moderate weakening of these factors. However, a negative rating
action could be
triggered by a severe and structural deterioration of the UK
operating
environment, leading to material downward pressure on
profitability, through
tighter margins and higher LICs, and weaker asset quality. A
weakening of the
prospects for BTL lending would put CBS's ratings under pressure
given the
society's exposure to this segment, which however is of high
quality.
An upgrade of the VR is unlikely because Fitch views the
society's business
model, which is concentrated on the UK residential mortgage
lending and the
savings market, as less diversified than that of its more highly
rated UK peers.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the society's SR and upward revision of the SRF
would be
contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to
support its
banks or building societies. This is highly unlikely, in Fitch's
view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in the VRs from
which they are
notched. The ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assessment of
each instrument's loss severity, which could reflect a change in
the expected
treatment of liability classes during a resolution.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured EMTN programme and notes affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
PIBS affirmed at 'BBB-'
Additional Tier 1 securities affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Joanna Drobnik, CFA
Director
+44 20 3530 1318
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Marc Ellsmore
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1438
Tertiary Analyst
Aabid Hanif
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1786
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1008261
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.