(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Huai'an
Development
Holdings Co., Ltd (HAD) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) of 'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also assigned HAD's proposed senior unsecured US
dollar notes an
expected rating of 'BB+(EXP)'. The net proceeds of the proposed
issue will be
used for HAD's general corporate purposes.
The notes will be issued by Xiangyu Investment (BVI) Co., Ltd.
(Xiangyu
Investment), and are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed
by Hong Kong
Xiangyu Investment Group Co., Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary
of HAD. The
notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Xiangyu Investment
and rank pari
passu with all of its other senior unsecured obligations.
At the same time, HAD has granted a keepwell and liquidity
support deed and a
deed of equity interest purchase undertaking to ensure Xiangyu
Investment has
sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under
the guarantee for
the notes.
The notes are rated at the same level as HAD's IDRs, given the
strong link
between Xiangyu Investment and HAD, and because the keepwell and
liquidity
support deed and deed of equity interest purchase undertaking
transfer the
ultimate responsibility of payment to HAD.
In Fitch's opinion, both the keepwell and liquidity support deed
and the deed of
equity interest purchase undertaking signal a strong intention
from HAD to
ensure that Xiangyu Investment has sufficient funds to honour
the debt
obligations. The agency also believes HAD intends to maintain
its reputation and
credit profile in the international offshore market, and is
unlikely to default
on its offshore obligations. Additionally, a default by Xiangyu
Investment could
have significant negative repercussions on HAD for any future
offshore funding.
The final ratings on the proposed US dollar notes are contingent
upon the
receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Links to Huai'an Municipality: The ratings of HAD are
credit-linked to but not
equalised with Fitch's internal credit assessment of Huai'an
Municipality. This
is reflected in the government's 100% stake in HAD, strong
government control
and oversight of the company, and strategic importance of HAD's
operation to the
municipality. These factors result in a high likelihood of
extraordinary
support, if needed, from the municipality. Therefore, HAD is
classified as a
credit-linked public-sector entity under Fitch's criteria.
Huai'an Municipality's Healthy Creditworthiness: Huai'an,
located in Jiangsu
province, has a budget performance that is widely considered
satisfactory and
has a diversified socio-economic profile. Huai'an's gross
regional product (GRP)
growth rate is higher than the national average, and its
budgetary performance
improved over the last decade. The strengths are partly offset
by potentially
high contingent liabilities arising from its public-sector
entities.
Legal Status Attribute Mid-Range: HAD is registered as a wholly
state-owned
limited liability company under the Chinese Company Law. Huai'an
Municipality
has full control over HAD. The Huai'an Economic and Technology
Development Zone
(HAETZ) Management Committee supervises HAD on behalf of Huai'an
municipality in
daily operational matters. The government has no plan to dilute
its shareholding
in HAD.
Strategic Importance Attribute Mid-Range: HAD is one of the
urban development
companies in Huai'an Municipality and is the sole investment and
financing
platform in the municipal government's flagship economic and
technology
development zone, the HAETZ. The company has been designated to
develop
large-scale urban infrastructure projects in the zone. HAD is
integral to the
zone and plays an important role in implementing the blueprint
of the municipal
government for the zone.
Government Integration Attribute Mid-Range: The company's
financials are not
consolidated into the government budget, but the government has
provided
significant capital injections, subsidies and purchase of
government services to
support HAD's business. The subsidies accounted for 11% of HAD's
revenue in
2015, government infrastructure projects contributed 78% to its
total revenue,
according to Fitch's calculation, and the majority of the
company's receivables
are directly or indirectly due from government. The government
said it will
continue to provide fiscal support to partly fund HAD's capital
expenditure and
debt servicing.
Government Control Attribute Stronger: The board members of HAD
are mainly
appointed by the government, and major projects require the
government's
approval. HAD's financing plan and debt levels are closely
monitored by the
government, and the company is required to report its
operational and financial
results to the government on a regular basis. The Control
attribute is assessed
at Stronger.
Weak Standalone Profile: HAD had large capex, negative free cash
flow and high
leverage in the past five years. Fitch believes this trend will
continue in the
medium term, driven by ongoing infrastructure investments in the
economic and
technology zone. An extended settlement period after the
completion of projects
and sizeable account receivables due from HAETZ's finance
department would
further constrain HAD's liquidity position.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Fitch's internal assessment on Huai'an
Municipality as well as a
stronger or more explicit commitment of support from the
municipality may
trigger positive rating action on HAD. A significant weakening
HAD's strategic
importance to the municipality, dilution of the municipal
government's
shareholding, and/or reduced municipality support may result in
a downgrade.
A downgrade may also stem from weaker fiscal performance or
increased
indebtedness of the municipality, leading to deterioration to
Fitch's assessment
of is creditworthiness.
A rating action on HAD would also lead to a similar action of
the proposed US
dollar notes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lin Pei
Associate Director
+852 2263 9912
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
