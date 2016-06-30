(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed two French
Consumer Loans ABS
transactions:
FCT Ginkgo Compartment Consumer Loans 2013-1
Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
FCT Ginkgo Compartment Debt Conso 2015-1
Class A notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
Class B notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
FCT Ginkgo Compartment Consumer Loans 2013-1 is a securitisation
of
general-purpose personal, debt consolidation, home equipment,
recreational
vehicle, new vehicle and used vehicle loans advanced to French
individuals. The
loans, originated by Credit Agricole Consumer Finance (CACF,
A/Positive/F1),
bear a fixed interest rate and are amortising with constant
monthly instalments.
FCT Ginkgo Compartment Debt Conso 2015-1 is a securitisation of
debt
consolidation loans advanced to French individuals, originated
by CACF's brand
CreditLift via a network of brokers.
Both transactions include a 36-month revolving period, which is
expected to end
in September 2016 and July 2018 respectively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Good performances
The affirmations reflect the adequate performance of the
underlying receivables.
The transactions' performance in terms of defaults are in line
with Fitch's
expectations. The cumulated default level was 2.38% for FCT
Ginkgo Compartment
Consumer Loans 2013-1 as of end of May and 0.44% for FCT Ginkgo
Compartment Debt
Conso 2015-1 as of end of April.
All the transactions have benefited in the last few months from
a significant
level of gross excess spread.
Adequate level of credit enhancement
Since FCT Ginkgo Compartment Consumer Loans 2013-1's closing in
September 2013,
credit enhancement for the class A notes, provided by the
subordination of the
class B, C and D notes and the general reserve, has been
maintained at 37.3%.
Credit enhancement for the class B notes remained at 29.8% as of
end-May 2016.
Credit enhancement for class C notes remained at 21.9%.
Since FCT Ginkgo Compartment Debt Conso 2015-1's closing in July
2015, credit
enhancement for the class A notes, provided by the subordination
of the class B
and C and the general reserve, has been maintained at 23%.
Credit enhancement
for the class B notes remained at 17% as of end-April 2016.
The transactions also benefit from a general reserve aimed at
covering senior
fees and interest payments on the rated notes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The expected impact of increasing defaults and reducing
recoveries by 25% is as
follows:
FCT Ginkgo Compartment Consumer Loans 2013-1
Class A Current Rating: 'AAAsf'; Expected Impact: 'AA+sf'
Class B Current Rating: 'AAsf'; Expected Impact: 'AA-sf'
Class B Current Rating: 'Asf'; Expected Impact: 'Asf'
FCT Ginkgo Compartment Debt Conso 2015-1
Class A Current Rating: 'Asf'; Expected Impact: BBBsf'
Class B Current Rating: 'BBBsf'; Expected Impact: 'BBsf'
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third-party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the asset pools and the
transactions. There
were no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has
not reviewed the
results of any third-party assessment of the asset portfolio
information or
conducted a review of origination files as part of its ongoing
monitoring.
Prior to the transactions closing, Fitch reviewed the results of
a third-party
assessment conducted on the asset portfolio information, which
indicated no
adverse findings material to the rating analysis.
Prior to the transactions closing, Fitch conducted a review of a
small targeted
sample of the originator's origination files and found the
information contained
in the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the
originator's policies
and practices and the other information provided to the agency
about the asset
portfolio.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the information relied upon for
the agency's
rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies
indicates that
it is adequately reliable.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis.
transaction reporting provided by Eurotitrisation, as at May
2016, for FCT
Ginkgo Compartment Consumer Loans 2013-1 and, as at April 2016,
for FCT Ginkgo
Compartment Debt Conso 2015-1
REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES
A comparison of the transaction's Representations, Warranties &
Enforcement
Mechanisms to those typical for the asset class is available by
accessing the
Appendix that accompanies the initial New Issue reports at
www.fitchratings.com.
In addition, refer to the Special Report Representations,
Warranties, and
Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance
Transactions, dated 31 May
2016 available on the Fitch web site.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Francois Le Roy
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 75
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60 Rue Monceau
75008 Paris
Committee Chairperson
Emmanuelle Ricordeau
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 48
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance
(pub. 17 Dec 2015)
here
Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria (pub. 03 Dec 2015)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016)
here
Related Research
FCT Ginkgo Compartment Consumer Loans 2013-1 - Appendix
here
FCT Ginkgo Compartment Debt Conso 2015-1 - Appendix
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1008245
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.