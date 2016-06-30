(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 30 (Fitch) The likely drop in U.S. mortgage rates
following
Brexit will hurt valuations for some U.S. residential mortgage
servicers,
according to Fitch Ratings. This comes on the heels of previous
mortgage
servicer right (MSR) valuation declines that already took place
in the first
quarter of this year.
Not all U.S. residential mortgage servicers will be impacted
equally.
MSR-holding entities with more interest rate sensitive
portfolios would be
likely to feel the Brexit effects in terms of earnings and the
ability to
finance MSRs. This would most likely manifest in accelerated
refinance-driven
servicer portfolio runoff. That said, Fitch does not include
MSRs in its
calculation of core capitalization ratios for mortgage
servicers, so from this
perspective the rating impact would be limited.
Independent non-bank servicers that do not have associated
origination platforms
(or where originations lack sufficient scale) and service mostly
performing
loans are most exposed to MSR volatility stemming from a lower
rate environment
where prepayments may be higher.
Some entities actively employ hedging techniques in an effort to
reduce the
financial impact of lower mortgage rates on their MSR
portfolios. A closer look
by Fitch shows that non-bank servicers are generally less active
than banks in
applying financial hedges against MSR valuation volatility risk.
This is due in
part to the required infrastructure to effectively employ a
comprehensive
hedging strategy. Fitch also recognizes that servicing hedging
is imperfect, as
high correlation is not easily achieved.
Servicers that also originate mortgages have a type of 'natural
hedge' from the
additional revenue brought in by the production of new loans,
which may help
offset MSR valuation declines. The ability of the
originator/servicer to
'recapture' borrowers that are refinancing is crucially
important. Also, some
non-bank servicers specialize in servicing underperforming loans
that tend to be
relatively less responsive to mortgage market rate movements and
therefore have
less MSR valuation volatility.
MSRs are not actively traded in an open market with readily
observable prices.
Typically valuation models are used to calculate the present
value (PV) of
future cash flows when determining the value of this asset for
financial
reporting purposes. Key MSR PV assumptions usually include:
--Expected loan life - driven by prepayment rates;
--Servicing fee;
--Ancillary income and late fees;
--Costs to service;
--Loan amount;
--Performing loan rate; and
--Discount rate.
MSR valuation approaches can also include float value and
inflation rates.
However, out of all of these assumptions, prepayment rates are
typically the
most difficult to predict and introduce the greatest amount of
volatility into
MSR PV calculations. As it turns out, prepayment rates would be
the most
significantly influenced by Brexit.
Holders of MSRs use either the 'amortization' or the 'fair
value' method to
calculate their MSR values. The amortization method results in
less volatility
in earnings than the fair value method. If the latter method is
chosen, the
MSR's are measured at fair value each reporting period and the
changes are
reflected in earnings in that period. This can be impactful
when mortgage rates
move dramatically and MSR holdings make up a significant portion
of an entity's
assets.
Fitch will continue to monitor the effects of the interest rate
environment on
the US residential mortgage servicing industry. In particular,
though,
Brexit-related market rate movements are likely to pressure the
financial
performance and activity of servicers who have struggled with
the heightened
regulatory environment and ensuing higher servicing costs.
