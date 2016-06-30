(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC BGEO Group's (BGEO) upcoming issue of senior unsecured notes an expected Long-Term rating of 'BB-(EXP)'. BGEO is Bank of Georgia's (BoG; BB-/Stable/bb-) direct holding company (holdco), domiciled in Georgia. BGEO has a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook, Short-Term IDR of 'B', Viability Rating of 'bb-', Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' (see 'Fitch Rates BGEO Group 'BB-'; Outlook Stable' dated 16 June 2016 at www.fitchratings.com). The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The issue's rating corresponds to BGEO's 'BB-' Long-Term IDR, which is at the same level as that of its main operating subsidiary, BoG, reflecting Fitch's view that the default risk of the holdco is highly correlated with that of BoG. This view is based on BGEO's expected reliance on loan repayments and dividends from BoG as the main source of cash flows to service the holdco's debt. BGEO's ratings also take into account the current absence of any double leverage at the holdco level and Fitch's expectation that any future double leverage will be moderate. The expected total issuance amount is USD300m and the final maturity is yet to be determined. The issue will not be guaranteed by BoG, but at least USD200m will be on-lent to the bank on similar terms to those of the bond, and up to USD100m will be used for general corporate purposes, including investments in existing subsidiaries and for funding acquisitions. Fitch does not expect double leverage to increase above 120% after BGEO places the upcoming senior unsecured notes. RATING SENSITIVITIES Changes to BGEO's Long-Term IDR would impact the issue's rating. BGEO's ratings are sensitive to changes in BoG's ratings. In addition, downside risks could arise if future BGEO debt issuance results in a marked increase in double leverage or if this results in significantly increased liquidity risks at the BGEO level. Greater risks relating to BGEO's non-banking subsidiaries - because of a marked increase in their size, deterioration in their credit profiles or greater reliance on their cash flows for servicing of holdco debt - could also be negative for BGEO's ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Alyona Plakhova Associate Director +7 495 956 2409 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Konstantin Alekseenko Analyst +7 495 956 3003 Committee Chairperson Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 24 08 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1008230 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.