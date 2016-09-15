(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Belarusian
National Reinsurance Organisation's (Belarus Re) Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at 'B-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating and Outlook mirror Belarus's 'B-'/Stable Local
Currency Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and reflect the insurer's 100% state
ownership. The
rating also reflects the reinsurer's exclusive position in the
local reinsurance
sector underpinned by legislation, and fairly strong
underwriting profitability,
the fairly low quality of the reinsurer's investment portfolio,
and the
significant amount of reinsured domestic surety risks.
Belarus redenominated its currency on a scale of 10000:1 on 1
July 2016. This
does not have any implications for Belarus Re's rating.
In 2015 Belarus Re's capital fell by 30% to BYN126m (BYR1.3tn)
from BYN180m
(BYR1.8tn) mainly due to a bond exchange in its investment
portfolio. The
company exchanged the portfolio of old government bonds for the
new issue of
government bonds of the same quality. The negative result from
disposal of these
bonds was BYN12m (BYR115bn). The new issue was classified as
held-to-maturity
portfolio, with a balance value of BYN21m (BYR211bn) and with a
loss from
initial recognition of BYN55m (BYR546bn).
Belarus Re's capital position is supportive of its rating level.
The reinsurer
maintains exceptionally strong nominal levels of capital
relative to its
business volumes. The reinsurer's regulatory solvency margin was
not affected by
the bond exchange due to its local GAAP basis and remained
robust, with a
Solvency I-like statutory ratio of 30x at end-6M16. Based on
Fitch's Prism
factor-based capital model, the reinsurer is adequately
capitalised.
In 2015, based on IFRS, Belarus Re reported strong operating
results of BYN15.7m
(BYR157bn) (2014: net loss of BYN9.9m (BYR99bn)), with an
improved combined
ratio of 46% (2014: 77%). Strong underwriting profitability of
BYN11m (BYR111bn)
(2014: BYN5.4m (BYR54bn)) is mainly due to a claims case release
of BYN4.5m
(BYR45bn) for the financial risks line, which contributed 21
percentage points
to the improved combined ratio in 2015. The strong underwriting
result and
one-off FX gains on investments of BYN14.9m (BYR149bn)
completely offset the
negative investment result of BYN1.9m (BYR19bn) in 2015,
compared with BYN6.8m
(BYR68bn) of investment income in 2014.
In 6M16, based on local GAAP, Belarus Re reported net income of
BYN4.8m
(BYR48bn) (6M15: BYN6.2m (BYR62bn)). The FX gains on investments
of BYN11m
(BYR112bn) and modest investment income of BYN3.9m (BYR39bn)
completely offset a
negative underwriting result of BYN8.0m (BYR80bn). The combined
ratio worsened
to 157% in 6M16 from 110% in 6M15, driven by a loss ratio of
129% in 6M16
compared with 75% in 6M15. The loss ratio was impacted by a
sharp strengthening
of the claims case reserve established for property insurance in
1H16.
The Belarusian state has established an exclusive position for
Belarus Re as the
national monopoly reinsurer. The aim is to promote national
reinsurance and
raise the capacity of the local insurance sector. Although there
is no formal
support agreement between the state and the company, the track
record of state
support is evident through significant capital injections at
inception and in
recent years.
Regulation obliges local primary insurers to cede risks
exceeding the permitted
net retention of 20% of their equity. These obligatory cessions
as well as any
voluntary cessions of risks below the threshold must be offered
to Belarus Re
first. The reinsurer has the right to reject both types of
cessions and in
practice is often involved in the primary underwriting of large
risks. Belarus
Re's monopoly has been introduced gradually, with its share in
compulsory
cessions growing to 100% in 2014 from 10% in 2006.
The reinsurer's investment portfolio is of relatively low
quality, reflecting
the credit quality of bank deposits, which is constrained by
sovereign risks and
the presence of significant concentrations by issuer. The
reinsurer's investment
profile is attributable to the narrowness of the local
investment market and
strict regulation of the investment policy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in Belarus's Local Currency Long-Term IDR is likely
to lead to a
corresponding change in Belarus Re's IFS rating.
