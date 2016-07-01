(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the latest
edition of the
'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets
with key data
from Russian banks' statutory accounts.
includes:
- Balance sheet numbers as of 1 June 2016, as well as changes
during May 2016
and since 1 January 2016
- Charts illustrating balance sheet changes in 5M16 for the main
state-related,
privately owned, foreign-owned and retail banks
Fitch notes the following key developments in May 2016:
There was a major reorganisation within VTB group, as the
healthier part of
BM-Bank (previously Bank of Moscow) was merged with VTB, while
BM-Bank retained
mainly legacy problem assets. This resulted in VTB on a
standalone basis
reporting significant increases in loans and deposits, while
BM-Bank showed the
opposite. Changes in the group's combined figures were more
moderate and
representative of real changes.
Sector corporate loans nominally grew by RUB0.4trn (1%), but
were almost
unchanged if adjusted for 3% rouble depreciation against the US
dollar. VTB
group accounted for RUB167bn of this growth, mainly due to the
parent bank
issuing long-term foreign-currency loans to non-residents (the
nature of this is
unclear as there were no major publicly announced loans by VTB
during the
month).
High growth was also reported by Bank Avers (RUB11bn, a 36%
increase due to one
large cash covered exposure) and Moscow Industrial Bank
(RUB10bn, 6%). The rest
of the sector deleveraged, with the largest decreases reported
by Sberbank
(RUB64bn, -0.5%), Alfa (RUB38bn, -3%), B&N (RUB17bn, -12%),
Credit Bank of
Moscow (RUB17bn, -2%) and Citibank (RUB18bn, -14%).
Retail loans grew by RUB18bn (0.2%), comprising RUB45bn (0.7%)
growth in state
banks and a RUB27bn (-0.7%) contraction in others. Among
specialised retail
banks, only Tinkoff grew (by almost 2%), while Orient Express
deleveraged by 4%,
Recredit was stable and others (Russian Standard, Home Credit
and OTP)
deleveraged by 1%-2%.
Customer funding (excluding that from government entities)
nominally increased
by RUB0.6trn (1.2%), but only by RUB58bn (0.1%) if adjusted for
exchange rate
effects. The latter figure comprised a RUB143bn (0.6%) inflow of
retail deposits
and an RUB85bn (-0.3%) outflow of corporate accounts. The latter
contracted most
at Sberbank (RUB239bn, -3%), VTB group (RUB78bn, -1%), Alfa
(RUB59bn, -7%) and
Rosbank (RUB26bn, - 9%). At the same time, considerable inflows
were shown by
Gazprombank (RUB136bn, 5%), Rusag (RUB41bn, 4%), Sviaz-bank
(RUB25bn, 15%), AB
Rossiya (RUB25bn, 6%), Raiffeisen (RUB22bn, 11%) and Citibank
(RUB28bn, 14%).
Retail deposit inflows were even across the sector.
State funding increased by RUB69bn nominally (1.4%), or by
RUB41bn (0.9%)
adjusting for exchange rate moves. The latter figure mainly
comprised RUB167bn
and RUB40bn of new borrowing from the Finance Ministry (Minfin)
and
regional/federal budgets respectively, offset by RUB163bn of
repayments to the
CBR. VTB group was the largest borrower from the state in May,
utilising an
additional RUB97bn from the CBR and RUB77bn from Minfin (broadly
equal to the
increase in foreign-currency loans).
Unicredit also raised RUB66bn from Minfin, while Sovcombank
borrowed an
additional RUB19bn from the CBR. Most other banks continued
their repayment of
CBR funds. This reflects the inflow of liquidity due to rouble
emission by the
CBR (RUB0.4trn in May) related to government spending of reserve
funds to
finance the budget deficit. The CBR is concerned about banks
accumulating
excessive liquidity and has therefore already made three
increases in reserve
requirements (one effective from March, the second from July and
the third from
August), which could result in RUB0.6trn-0.8trn of extra
reserves placed by
banks. It is also considering sterilisation options such as the
issuance of
bonds to banks.
CBR FX funding of banks decreased by USD1.3bn to USD14.5bn in
May, mainly due to
a USD0.8bn repayment by Otkritie (USD13.5bn remaining balance
utilised mainly to
buy Russian Eurobonds due in 2030) and USD0.4bn by Russian
Standard (USD0.2bn
outstanding balance).
The sector reported a RUB50bn net profit in May (8% annualised
ROAE), of which
Sberbank contributed RUB42bn (20% ROAE). Large losses were
reported by
Novikombank (RUB2.6bn, or 13% of end-April equity, partially
consuming RUB5.2bn
of financial aid received from shareholder Rostec in April) and
by International
Financial Club (RUB2.6bn, 78%, fully offset by RUB3bn of
financial aid from its
shareholder). Big losses were also reported by the failed Rost
(RUB5.8bn) and
Trust (RUB3.3bn), whose equity was already negative. Among
retail banks, Russian
Standard, OTP and Home Credit reported net profits ranging from
0.5% to 2.5% of
end-April equity and Tinkoff was breakeven, while Orient Express
and Rencredit
lost about 4% of equity.
The sampled banks' average total capital ratios remained almost
unchanged, as a
1% increase in risk-weighted assets (driven by the US dollar
appreciation
against the rouble) was offset by a similar increase in equity
due to monthly
profits. The core tier 1 (N1.1) and tier 1 (N1.2) ratios were
8.4% and 8.6%
respectively (required minimums of 4.5% and 6%), and the total
capital ratio
(N1.0) was 12.5% (minimum 8%).
We estimate that current capital buffers (excluding potential
future profits) of
40 of the sampled banks (excluding already failed and rescued
banks, and those
not reporting capital ratios) are sufficient to absorb potential
loan losses
equal to less than 5% of loans, and five could absorb less than
1%. The latter
are VTB24, Promsvyazbank, Orient Express, UBRIR and Moscow
Industrial Bank. We
also see risks in some banking groups operating with very low or
even negative
equity on an aggregated basis (B&N Bank and SMP Bank groups),
mainly due to them
having rescued failed banks, which has eroded their capital
bases.
Contact:
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 82
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
