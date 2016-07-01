(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de
Reservas de la
Republica Dominicana, Banco de Servicios Multiples'
(Banreservas) Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+', based on Banreservas'
stable financial
performance and profile. The Rating Outlook is Positive.
The Positive Outlooks on Banreservas's Long-Term IDRs are in
line with those of
the sovereign. A full list of rating actions follows at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Banreservas' IDRs, National scale ratings and senior debt rating
reflect Fitch's
expectations of the support the bank would receive from its sole
shareholder,
the Dominican government (IDR 'B+'/Positive Outlook), if needed.
Viability Rating (VR)
Banreservas' weak capitalization and asset concentrations highly
influence its
VR. The bank's VR also considers structural improvements in
profitability and a
stabilization of private sector loan quality.
Banreservas reinvested DOP1.7 billion of 2015 earnings (about
28% of net income)
as planned, which lifted paid-in capital to a total of DOP10
billion by
end-March 2016. The bank's regulatory capital ratio exceeds that
of its domestic
peers, though this in part reflects a high exposure to the
Dominican public
sector and lower risk-weighted assets as a result. However,
Banreservas's
tangible equity-to-tangible assets ratio will continue to lag
that of its
domestic and international peers (emerging market commercial
banks with highly
speculative-grade ratings) given moderate growth expectations
and profitability.
The bank's main asset concentration, including loans and
securities, is with a
highly speculative-grade sovereign (4.4x equity at YE2015).
Nevertheless, this
exposure as a proportion of equity has declined since 2013. In
addition,
moderate private sector loan concentrations could lead to
volatility in loan
quality metrics.
Although Banreservas experienced some deterioration in the first
quarter, since
2014, loan quality ratios have stabilized at a level similar to
its peers. The
bank's impaired loans-to-gross loans ratio increased to 1.4% at
end-March 2016
from 0.9% at YE2014 due to one large exposure, though this ratio
remains well
below historical peaks. The increase in non-performing loans
(NPLs) also led to
lower reserve coverage of impaired loans despite higher
provisioning expenses.
Even with still-high credit costs, Banreservas's return on
average assets (ROAA)
should remain stable in 2016 as investments in technology and
the expansion of
its distribution channels start to wind down. Over the medium
term, bank
management expects to maintain Banreservas's ROAA between 1.3%
and 1.5% as the
bank expands to the consumer and small and medium-sized
enterprise (SME)
segments, focuses on the cross-selling of its retail platform,
and improves
efficiency. Given the bank's current performance and prospects,
Fitch believes
this target is achievable.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's systemic importance, its role collecting funds for
the government's
single treasury account to pay debt obligations, and its role as
a provider of
domestic loans results in an equalization of its Support Rating
Floor with the
sovereign's LT IDR of 'B+'. Additionally, Fitch believes the
government's
willingness to support Banreservas should it be required is
substantial given
its 100% stake in the bank. However, the Dominican Republic's
speculative-grade
rating limits the sovereign's capacity of support, resulting in
a Support Rating
of '4'.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Banreservas' outstanding subordinated debt includes an
international issuance of
USD300 million due 2023 and a domestic issuance of DOP10 billion
due 2024. The
bank's subordinated note ratings are one notch below its
supported IDR and
National Long-Term rating, reflecting one notch for loss
severity, but no
notches for incremental non-performance risk relative to the
bank's IDR. In
Fitch's view, given the 'gone concern' characteristics of the
security, the
anchor rating is the IDR, even though there is no explicit
government guarantee
on the security. According to Fitch's methodology, the
subordinated notes do not
receive equity credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, National ratings and senior debt ratings are
sensitive to a
change in Fitch's assumptions as to support. Changes in the IDRs
are also
contingent on sovereign rating actions.
VR
A material reduction in asset concentrations, a stronger capital
base, as well
as a more established track record of meeting strategic
objectives, could lead
to an upgrade of the bank's VR.
An unexpected deterioration in loan quality or profitability or
sustained high
disbursements of income to the government that pressures
Banreservas's tangible
common equity-to-tangible assets ratio to below 5.5% could
trigger a downgrade
of its VR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF are potentially sensitive to any change in
assumptions as to the
propensity or ability of the Dominican government to provide
timely support to
the bank. This could arise in the event of a sovereign rating
action. Currently,
the Outlook on the Dominican Republic's Long-Term Local and
Foreign-Currency
IDRs is Positive.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Banreservas's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to
the same
considerations that might affect the banks VR and National
Long-Term rating.
Fitch has affirmed Banreservas's ratings as follows:
--Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B+'; Outlook
Positive;
--Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'b';
--Support Rating at '4';
--Support Floor at 'B+';
--Long-term subordinated notes at 'B'
--National Long-Term rating at 'AA+(dom)'; Outlook Stable;
--National Short-Term rating at 'F1+(dom)';
--National subordinated debt rating at 'AA(dom)'.
