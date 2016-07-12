(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Luxembourg-based
ATLANTICLUX Lebensversicherung S.A.'s (ATL) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating at 'BBB+' and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed ATL's SQ ReVita value of business
in-force (VIF)
transaction and Salam III Sukuk (Islamic bond) programme at
'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects ATL's track record of strong
profitability, low
investment risk and strong capital position. These positive
rating factors are
partly offset by ATL's small size, a high total financing
commitments-to-total
available capital ratio (TFC ratio) and its dependence on
unit-linked products.
SQ ReVita and Salam III Sukuk are rated at the same level as
ATL's IDR. This is
because despite their structured features, Fitch treats these
transactions as
effectively having the same credit characteristics as a senior
unsecured
corporate obligation of ATL. This is due to their partly
recourse nature, and
what Fitch views as a lack of bankruptcy remoteness in the
structures.
Fitch views ATL's bottom-line profitability as strong. Despite
its
cost-intensive distribution channels, ATL achieved a return on
assets (RoA) of
1.0% in 2015 (2014: 1.5%) and has continually reported RoA of
more than 0.5%
since 2007. ATL's fee income, and hence earnings, depend on the
market value of
assets under management, which increased to EUR628m at end-2015,
from EUR554m at
end-2014, supporting the company's earnings prospects.
ATL faces only limited direct investment risks, as policyholders
or other
external parties providing guarantees offered within ATL's
products bear the
risk of falling equity markets. The remaining mortality and
disability risks are
largely reinsured.
ATL's score in Fitch's Prism factor-based model (Prism FBM) is
'Extremely
Strong' based on year-end 2015 financials. This view is also
supported by the
company's regulatory Solvency I ratio of 271% at end-2015. Fitch
expects ATL's
Solvency II margin to be much lower, but to be higher than 125%
even without
transitional measures.
The quality of capital is also sound, as ATL does not rely on
subordinated debt.
Fitch expects that ATL will maintain a strong solvency position
and will
continue to upstream only moderate dividends to its parent
company, FWU AG.
ATL's TFC ratio was high at 2.6x at end-2015, due to the
issuance of several VIF
notes guaranteed by ATL. Although this is a high ratio, it is
currently not
affecting ATL's ratings, as ATL's VIF notes are paid back
through acquisition
fees included in the insurance premiums of the designated blocks
of business. In
addition, the provisions included in ATL's contractual
agreements with its
distribution partners significantly reduce the insurer's credit
risk arising
from lapses. Fitch estimates that ATL's TFC ratio improved to
2.3x at end-June
2016 and expects it to decline further to about 2.0x at
end-2016.
However, ATL's TFC ratio will increase again if and when Salam
III's third and
final tranche of USD40m is issued. Fitch does not expect the TFC
ratio to exceed
2.5x (the trigger level for a possible downgrade) for a
sustained period as
retained earnings and planned repayments of the existing notes
will help reduce
the TFC ratio.
ATL is fully-owned by FWU AG, which in turn is owned by Dr
Manfred Dirrheimer
(85%), Management Forum International GmbH, Muenchen (10%), a
holding-company
owned by the Dirrheimer family, and SwissRe Europe S.A. (5%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of ATL's ratings is unlikely in the medium term, due
to the insurer's
small size. However, over the longer term, key ratings triggers
for an upgrade
include significant improvements in the company's franchise and
scale.
A significant and sustained deterioration in profitability,
resulting in a RoA
below 0.4% over a prolonged period could result in a downgrade.
Additionally, an
increase in the TFC ratio to more than 2.5x for a sustained
period could lead to
a downgrade.
