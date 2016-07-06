(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Dutch Insurance Dashboard - 2016 Update here LONDON, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings views operational efficiency as the main strategic aim for Dutch insurers. This reflects limited growth prospects and the importance of competitive pricing and customer service in a saturated market. We estimate that the industry aims to cut annual costs by at least EUR500m over 2016-2018 following a reduction of more than EUR650m over 2012-2015. Dutch life insurers are selling more unit-linked and asset management products in preference to products with investment guarantees, influenced by low interest rates and Solvency II capital requirements. The introduction of general pension funds (Algemeen Pensioenfonds) creates an opportunity for insurers to offer cost-effective pension arrangements for small businesses. However, we expect profit margins for insurers to be low. Dutch health insurers are under pressure from the Ministry of Health to limit premium rates - in effect, transferring capital from the health sector to customers through lower premiums. Insurers with lower capitalisation may be less able to limit premium rates, which could lead to a loss of market share. The report "Dutch Insurance Dashboard - 2016 Update" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contacts: Willem Loots Director +44 20 3530 1808 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Andras Sasdi Associate Director +44 20 3530 1805 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.