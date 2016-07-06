(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed four classes
of notes from
three Pinnacle series. The transactions are securitisations of
Australian
conforming residential mortgages originated by Police & Nurses
Limited, trading
as P&N Bank. The rating actions are as follows:
Pinnacle Series Trust 2010-T1 (Pinnacle 2010):
AUD41.7m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0012274) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD5.5m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0012282) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
Pinnacle Series Trust 2013-T1 (Pinnacle 2013):
AUD92.9m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0020624) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
Pinnacle Series Trust 2014-SST (Pinnacle 2014):
AUD489.5m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0022190) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that available credit
enhancement supports
the notes' current ratings, the agency's expectations of
Australia's economic
conditions and that the credit quality and performance of the
loans in the
collateral pools remain within the agency's expectations.
As per the APAC Residential Mortgage criteria, the default model
was not run for
Pinnacle 2013, as a review of pre-determined performance
triggers indicates the
transaction displays stable asset performance. The default model
was run for the
Pinnacle 2010 and Pinnacle 2014 transactions.
The Pinnacle 2010, Pinnacle 2013 and Pinnacle 2014 transactions'
30+ day arrears
were 1.60%, 1.29% and 0.84%, respectively, at 31 May 2016,
compared with Fitch's
4Q15 Dinkum RMBS Index of 0.95%. The underlying pools are
covered by lenders'
mortgage insurance (LMI), provided by Genworth Financial
Mortgage Insurance Pty
Limited (Insurer Financial Strength: A+/Stable) and QBE Lenders'
Mortgage
Insurance Limited (Insurer Financial Strength: AA-/Stable). The
underlying pool
for the Pinnacle 2010 and Pinnacle 2013 transactions have 100%
LMI coverage,
while the Pinnacle 2014 transaction has 25.5% coverage.
Losses remain low since closing, with just one loss of AUD29,004
in Pinnacle
2010, which was fully covered by LMI. Pinnacle 2013 and Pinnacle
2014
transactions have not experienced any losses since closing. All
three pools are
highly concentrated in Western Australia, with more than 90% of
mortgages in the
portfolio secured over properties in the state.
The Pinnacle 2014 transaction has a 10-year revolving period, of
which less than
eight years remain. Fitch regards the long revolving period as
acceptable,
because the transaction has portfolio parameters, the portfolio
stratifications
have not changed significantly since initial issue and the
portfolio is
performing as expected.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Sequential pay-down has increased credit enhancement for the
senior notes of the
Pinnacle 2010 and Pinnacle 2013 transactions, with the rated
notes able to
withstand multiples of the latest reported arrears. Fitch does
not expect modest
changes in performance to affect the ratings. The rated notes
for all the
transactions are independent of downgrades of the LMI providers'
ratings.
For Pinnacle 2010, Fitch's 'AAAsf' breakeven stressed default
rate is 10.5%. The
class A2 and AB notes can withstand an additional 78.3% and
25.3%, respectively,
in defaults at Fitch's 'AAAsf' loss severity.
For Pinnacle 2014, Fitch's 'AAAsf' breakeven stressed default
rate is 19.5%. The
class A notes can withstand an additional 8.1% in defaults at
Fitch's 'AAAsf'
loss severity.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch conducted a file review of 10 sample loan files focusing
on the
underwriting procedures conducted by P&N Bank compared to its
credit policy at
the time of underwriting. Fitch has checked the consistency and
plausibility of
the information and no material discrepancies were noted that
would affect
Fitch's rating analysis.
A comparison of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) to those of typical RW&Es for this asset
class is available
by accessing the reports under Related Research below.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Hai Duong Le
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0358
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Sources of Information:
The source used to assess these ratings is P&N Bank. The issuer
has informed
Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the
analysis of the
rated notes is public.
