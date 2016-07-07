(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Admiral Insurance (Gibraltar) Limited's and UK-based Admiral Insurance Company Limited's - the two main operating entities of Admiral Group plc (Admiral) - Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The agency has also affirmed Admiral's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and its subordinated notes at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the IFS ratings and IDR is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Admiral's leading position in the UK motor insurance market, very strong capitalisation supported by solid and stable earnings, and prudent reserving practices. The ratings are constrained by Admiral's medium scale and concentrated business profile. Admiral's capital position is 'extremely strong' as measured by Fitch's Prism FBM capital score. The insurer's financial profile, including capitalisation benefits from significant use of co-insurance and reinsurance arrangements, with Admiral sharing 40% of all its UK insurance risks with Great Lakes, a subsidiary of Munich Re (IFS AA/Stable). These arrangements are secured under multi-year contracts until 2018, providing substantial capital relief to Admiral. Fitch views the credit quality of Admiral's co-insurance and reinsurance counterparties as very strong. The affirmation also reflects Fitch's expectation that Admiral will maintain its robust underwriting performance and benefit from continued increases in motor insurance premiums in 2016. Admiral's strong track record of technical profitability is reflected in a reported combined ratio of 85.6% for 2015 (2014: 86.5%). Fitch views Admiral's prudent reserving strategy positively. For YE15, Admiral reported UK motor reserve releases of GBP173.4m (2014: GBP137.4m) driven by a positive development of prior years' claims. Over the past 10 years, Admiral's prior year reserve releases, excluding reserve releases on commuted reinsurance, have on average amounted to 14% of premiums earned. The agency also expects rising motor insurance premiums to reduce some of the reliance on prior year reserve development to supplement earnings. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term given Admiral's concentrated business profile and limited geographical diversification. A marked deterioration in technical and/or overall profitability, particularly compared with peers, could result in a downgrade. A downgrade could also be triggered by a substantial erosion of capital equivalent to a sustained increase in net underwriting leverage (premiums/equity) to 1.5x (2015: 0.8x). A downgrade may also result from a loss of Admiral's co-insurance contract, resulting in an immediate and significant increase in capital requirements and/or significant falls in business volumes. Contact: Primary Analyst Ekaterina Ishchenko Associate Director +44 203 530 1532 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Martyn Street Senior Director +44 203 530 1211 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 203 530 1168 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1008548 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.