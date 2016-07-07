(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Admiral
Insurance (Gibraltar)
Limited's and UK-based Admiral Insurance Company Limited's - the
two main
operating entities of Admiral Group plc (Admiral) - Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The agency has also affirmed Admiral's
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A' and its subordinated notes at 'BBB'. The
Outlook on the IFS
ratings and IDR is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Admiral's leading position in the UK
motor insurance
market, very strong capitalisation supported by solid and stable
earnings, and
prudent reserving practices. The ratings are constrained by
Admiral's medium
scale and concentrated business profile.
Admiral's capital position is 'extremely strong' as measured by
Fitch's Prism
FBM capital score. The insurer's financial profile, including
capitalisation
benefits from significant use of co-insurance and reinsurance
arrangements, with
Admiral sharing 40% of all its UK insurance risks with Great
Lakes, a subsidiary
of Munich Re (IFS AA/Stable). These arrangements are secured
under multi-year
contracts until 2018, providing substantial capital relief to
Admiral. Fitch
views the credit quality of Admiral's co-insurance and
reinsurance
counterparties as very strong.
The affirmation also reflects Fitch's expectation that Admiral
will maintain its
robust underwriting performance and benefit from continued
increases in motor
insurance premiums in 2016. Admiral's strong track record of
technical
profitability is reflected in a reported combined ratio of 85.6%
for 2015 (2014:
86.5%).
Fitch views Admiral's prudent reserving strategy positively. For
YE15, Admiral
reported UK motor reserve releases of GBP173.4m (2014:
GBP137.4m) driven by a
positive development of prior years' claims. Over the past 10
years, Admiral's
prior year reserve releases, excluding reserve releases on
commuted reinsurance,
have on average amounted to 14% of premiums earned. The agency
also expects
rising motor insurance premiums to reduce some of the reliance
on prior year
reserve development to supplement earnings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term given Admiral's
concentrated business
profile and limited geographical diversification.
A marked deterioration in technical and/or overall
profitability, particularly
compared with peers, could result in a downgrade. A downgrade
could also be
triggered by a substantial erosion of capital equivalent to a
sustained increase
in net underwriting leverage (premiums/equity) to 1.5x (2015:
0.8x).
A downgrade may also result from a loss of Admiral's
co-insurance contract,
resulting in an immediate and significant increase in capital
requirements
and/or significant falls in business volumes.
