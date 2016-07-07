(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank
Ltd.'s (DBS)
USD10m 30-year zero coupon callable notes due July 2046 (ISIN:
XS1433504013) a
Long-Term Rating of 'AA- '. The notes were issued under the
bank's USD5bn
structured note programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as DBS's 'AA-' Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute direct,
unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its
other unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the notes is sensitive to changes in DBS's IDR,
which is driven by
its Viability Rating of 'aa-'.
While the tenor of the notes is 30 years, the bank has the
option to redeem the
notes on every anniversary of the issue date. The optional
redemption dates can,
however, be postponed to a date such that they fall on a
business day.
For more details on DBS's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch
Affirms Major
Singapore Banks at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable" dated 1 June 2016 and
its rating
report dated 4 July 2016, which are available at
www.fitchratings.com
DBS's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR 'F1+'
Viability Rating 'aa-'
Support Rating '1'
Support Rating Floor 'A-'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Wee Siang Ng
Senior Director
+65 6796 7230
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Date of the Relevant Rating Committee: 31 May 2016
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
