(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited held a
briefing on its
criteria for rating infrastructure projects and provided an
overview of
infrastructure development in Thailand and the CLMV (Cambodia,
Laos, Myanmar and
Vietnam) region today. More than 50 participants from the
regulatory, investor,
financial and corporate sectors attended the event in Bangkok.
The agency aims to provide investors and potential issuers with
a deeper
understanding of how Fitch would assess these types of
infrastructure and
project finance securities and issuers. While there has been
only limited
issuance of these types of securities in Thailand, Fitch expects
Thailand's bond
markets to continue to develop as a wider range of issuers in
Thailand and CLMV
access the capital markets for their funding needs in the longer
term, which may
include the further issuance of these types of securities.
"Infrastructure development is critical for faster economic
growth, boosting
countries' competitiveness, as well as facilitating greater
trade and regional
integration," said Mr. Vincent Milton, Managing Director of
Fitch Ratings
(Thailand).
Mr. Yasushi Negishi, Country Director, Thailand Resident Mission
of Asian
Development Bank, was the guest speaker at Fitch's event, where
he spoke on the
infrastructure development in CLMV countries.
There has been a lag in infrastructure development in Thailand
since the Asian
financial crisis in 1997 compared with neighbouring countries,
according to Mr.
Obboon Thirachit, Director in Fitch's Corporates rating team, in
his
presentation. Public investment in Thailand has declined from
the peak during
the pre-crisis of around 12% of country's GDP to about 6% in the
past few years.
However, Fitch expects infrastructure investment in roads, rail,
ports and mass
transit systems to increase substantially over the next several
years as the
government prioritises infrastructure development.
Contact:
Vincent Milton
Managing Director
+66 2108 0169
vincent.milton@fitchratings.com
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17,
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.