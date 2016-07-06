(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has affirmed
Thailand-based
SCB Asset Management Co., Ltd's (SCBAM) National Asset Manager
Rating at
'Highest Standards (tha)'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation is driven by SCBAM's strong asset-management
franchise and
diversified assets under management, a multi-layer control
framework and its
committed and financially sound shareholder, Siam Commercial
Bank Public Company
Limited (SCB; AA(tha)/Stable/F1+(tha)).
SCBAM's rating also reflects its robust investment processes and
solid IT
systems. However, the asset manager faced persistent management
turnovers in
2014-2015 and also some operational issues, particularly from
errors in its
provident fund registrations in 2015 that have been outsourced
to SCB.
SCBAM's 'Highest Standards (tha)' rating is based on the
following category
scores:
Company: High
Controls: Highest
Investments: High
Operations: Highest
Technology: Highest
Asset Manager Ratings are assigned on a descriptive scale based
on Fitch's
assessment of the manager's investment and operational platform.
Asset managers
are rated 'Good Standards', 'High Standards' and 'Highest
Standards', relative
to the standards applied by institutional investors in the
relevant national
market. Asset manager operations in the 'Highest Standards'
national scale
category demonstrate an operational framework that Fitch
considers superior
relative to domestic institutional standards.
Company: Established in 1992, SCBAM has a well-established
franchise in managing
mutual, private and provident funds. Run by an experienced
management team,
SCBAM manages an extensive product range and has the largest
assets under
management in Thailand, totalling THB1.3trn at end-April 2016.
Fitch expects
SCBAM's increased institutional focus, particularly for private
funds, to
further diversify its assets under management in 2016-2017.
The asset manager has strong support from its sole shareholder,
SCB. The bank
provides functional support for risks, audit, compliance and IT;
and a
cross-selling platform for SCBAM's retail and expanding
institutional business.
SCB remains the key distribution point for mutual funds, over
90% of which are
sold through SCB's branches.
SCBAM, however, continues to face recurring management
turnovers, which tend to
undermine overall stability but are mitigated by internal
replacements.
Controls: SCBAM's controls are multi-layered, evident from
integrated system
controls, experienced risk managers and rigorous control
processes, including
stress tests, counterparty reviews and regular reportings of
operational and
investment risks. SCBAM's investment risk management is embedded
in investment
processes and quantified through risk analytics. SCB governs
risk policy,
participates in SCBAM's risk committee and provides resources
for risks, audit
and compliance.
Investments: Fitch deems SCBAM's investment process as robust,
driven by
documented portfolio reviews, in-depth research and a
disciplined buy-and-sell
process overseen by an investment committee. Staff numbers and
experience are
consistent with the assets being managed, backed by sufficient
analytical
resources and clear portfolio-management responsibilities.
SCBAM's equity
investment process has recently been fine-tuned to better
identify sources of
performance and increase focus on alpha-generation. A number of
investment
guidelines, however, were breached in 2015 due to
foreign-exchange movements and
marking-to-market, but Fitch sees these as passive breaches.
Operations: SCBAM has sufficient operational resources to deal
with volume and
complexities of trades, portfolios and clients. This is
supported by
technological resources and a team of experienced and
specialised staff. SCBAM
also benefits from a high level of system automations. Its
communication and
reporting to investors are systematic and consistent with
regulations and market
practice. Fitch expects SCBAM's back-office system to improve
further in the
near-to medium-term, following a planned upgrade of its capacity
and a
systematic purging of redundant data from its database. However,
the asset
manager faces legacy data issues from its provident-fund
registrations.
Technology: SCBAM benefits from well-integrated IT systems,
marked by regular
platform upgrades, a detailed business continuity plan and
experienced IT staff.
SCB provides dedicated teams to support SCBAM's IT operations
and development.
RATING SENSITIVITIES AND SURVEILLANCE
SCBAM's rating is sensitive to major adverse changes to any of
its key rating
drivers, particularly weakened financial conditions, increased
staff turnover or
deterioration in processes and policies. A rating downgrade
could result if the
asset manager significantly deviates from Fitch's guidelines for
any key rating
driver.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jackerin Jeeradit
Associate Director
+662 108 0163
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures,
57 Wireless Road, Patumwan
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Lertchai Kochareonrattanakul
Senior Director
+662 108 0158
Committee Chairperson
Alastair Sewell
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Disclosure: TISCO Asset Management Company Limited and Kasikorn
Asset Management
Limited each have a 10% equity stake in Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited. No
shareholder, other than Fitch Ratings, is involved in the
day-to-day rating
operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings
(Thailand)
Limited.
Note to Editors: Fitch assigns national scale Asset Manager
Ratings to asset
management companies operating in countries where, for some
rating factors, a
comparison with international standards may not be applicable.
In such
instances, those factors are evaluated relative to local market
standards of
institutional investors. National Asset Manager Ratings, which
display a special
identifier for the country concerned, for example, 'High
Standards (tha)' for
Thailand, are comparable only to national Asset Manager Ratings
assigned in the
same country. The ratings are issued on a five point descriptive
scale of
'Highest Standards (tha)' - 'Inadequate Standards (tha)'.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were SCBAM
and information
in the public domain.
