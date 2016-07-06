(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
following ratings of
Banco Alfa de Investimento S.A. (Alfa):
--Long-Term National Rating at 'AA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term National Rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Alfa's ratings reflect its conservative lending strategy and
risk management,
along with its good asset quality, high liquidity, comfortable
capital ratios
and track record of adequate performance. On the other hand, the
ratings also
factor in its wholesale funding, which is adequate for its
business profile, and
lower diversification of its activities in comparison with the
largest local
banks.
Although below peer average, Alfa's profitability is adequate.
The bank has low
funding costs, reduced risk exposure and low leverage.
Profitability has
decreased since 2013 (6% average ROE and 0.9% ROA), as compared
to the four
previous years (9.3% and 1.4%). Since 2013 the bank's results
have been
negatively impacted by the decrease in or low growth of its
credit portfolio
and, until 2014, by the lower financial margins of the
operations, due to the
strong competition from public banks.
The increased net financial revenue in 2015, resulting from
higher financial
margins in the period, was absorbed by the increase of credit
provisioning
expenses. However, a large part of such provisioning increase
(BRL38 million in
2015) refers to provision in excess of local rules, which
amounted to BRL68
million as of December 2015 and March 2016. Fitch considers this
a conservative
procedure, in accordance with Alfa's risk culture, which in our
view is always
guided by prudence in lending.
Despite the increase in loans classified as rated 'D-H' (2.3% as
of March 2016,
as compared to 1.9% as of December 2015 and 0.7% in 2014),
Alfa's credit quality
remains better than its peers. Coverage of loans classified as
rated 'D-H' was
at a high 109%. Non-performing loans (credits past due over 90
days) accounted
for only 1.0% of the portfolio as of March 2016 (0.8% as of
December 2015 and
0.5% in 2014). The value of the credit portfolio has decreased
slightly since
2013, except in 2014, when it remained stable. Retail
operations, basically
vehicle financing and payroll deductible loans, accounted for
46% of the
portfolio in March 2016 (52% in 2014), benefiting from the focus
on high-income
clients, with lower risk profiles. Wholesale operations (54% in
March 2016 and
48% in 2014), focused toward large companies, also continued
showing adequate
risk, even with increased borrower concentration.
Alfa has been successful in lengthening the average term of its
funding base,
and captured a large volume of funding at attractive costs from
local banks,
through financial bills (LFs), since 2012, benefitting from the
changes to
compulsory deposit rules. This has also favored management of
mismatches between
assets and liabilities and liquidity, and minimized the high
concentration by
investor. The 20 largest investors accounted for 54% of the
total funding, which
is usual in wholesale banks.
Alfa capital indicators are comfortable (Fitch's core capital of
24.3% in March
2016) and have historically been higher than peer average. The
bank has no
subordinated debt and its intangibles are irrelevant. In Fitch's
opinion, this
ensures the bank a strong loss absorption capacity and cushion
with which to
continue expanding its operations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: Consistent improvements in funding
diversification and a
more robust performance (operating profit / average total assets
above 1.5%)
could positively affect the ratings.
Negative Rating Action: Alfa's ratings could be negatively
affected in case of a
scenario of substantial weakening of its asset quality and
performance, which we
believe is unlikely. A decline in Fitch's core capital/risk
weighted assets
ratio to less than 13%, along with deterioration in the
operating profit /
average total assets to less than 1.0% could lead to a negative
rating action.
Originating in 1925, Alfa and the group's financial company have
been listed on
the BM&F Bovespa since 1977. The bank is controlled by Aloysio
Faria, who holds
81.52% of its voting capital and 63.3% of the total capital, and
it is part of
an integrated finance group, whose institutions operate with a
focus on offering
financing to large companies, vehicle loans, payroll discount
loans, private
banking, investment bank activities and asset management.
Management of the
conglomerate's activities is centralized and all share the same
control systems
and auditing. The investment bank remains the leading
institution of the Alfa
Financial Conglomerate and accounts for most of the assets and
equity.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Pedro Gomes
Director
+55-11 4504-2604
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7th floor - Cerqueira Cesar
Sao Paulo - SP - CEP: 01418-100
Secondary Analyst
Robert Stoll
Director
+1-212 908-9155
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Managing Director
+52-81 8399 9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or
'www.fitchratings.com.br'.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.