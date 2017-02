(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Long-Term Ratings of 'A' to the long-term senior unsecured notes issued by Bank of China Ltd. (BOC) Luxembourg Branch and New York Branch under BOC's medium-term note (MTN) programme. The rated notes include: Issued by Luxembourg branch - EUR500m 0.75% notes due 2021 - USD750m floating rate notes due 2019 - USD500m 1.875% notes due 2019 - USD1bn 2.25% notes due 2021 Issued by New York Branch - CNY1.5bn 3.60% notes due 2018 The notes issued by Luxembourg Branch will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange while the notes issued by New York Branch will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The proceeds will be used solely to fund BOC's new and existing projects and support businesses with environmental benefits that are aligned with the Green Bond Principles issued by the International Capital Market Association. The notes will be issued under BOC's USD20bn MTN programme. The final ratings are in line with the expected rating assigned on 4 July 2016 and follow the receipt of documents conforming to information previously received. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch sees BOC Luxembourg Branch and New York Branch as part of the same legal entity, BOC. Therefore, the notes to be issued under the MTN programme represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of BOC, and are rated in line with BOC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'/Stable. The bank's IDR is underpinned by the agency's expectations of an extremely high probability of support from the Chinese government in the event of stress. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change to the rating on the notes will be correlated directly with changes in BOC's IDR, which will in turn reflect any shift in the perceived willingness or ability of government to support BOC in a full and timely manner. Contact: Primary Analyst Grace Wu Senior Director +852 2263 9919 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Katie Chen Associate Director +86 10 8517 2135 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Date of the Relevant Committee: 1 June 2016 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.