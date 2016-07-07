(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 07 (Fitch) The suspension of trading, or gating, of
several UK
property funds highlights the immediate risks to commercial real
estate (CRE)
from the European Union referendum result, Fitch Ratings says.
Market activity
and valuations are at risk of decline, but companies or
structured finance
transactions in commercial property have buffers to absorb these
shocks and
there is no further near-term impact to these ratings.
The funds have suspended trading this week following a wave of
redemptions after
the UK voted to leave the EU in last month's referendum. This
highlights
liquidity challenges for open-ended funds invested in long-term
property
investments.
More open-ended property funds may impose some form of gating if
redemption
behaviour persists and cash cushions dwindle, particularly if
there is further
deterioration in CRE sentiment. Funds run by Standard Life,
Henderson and M&G
already reduced the value of their buildings by 5% last week,
and share prices
of UK real-estate investment trusts have fallen sharply.
Gating helps mitigate the inherent risk in open-ended funds that
invest in
illiquid assets by preventing value-destroying fire-sales. But
once introduced,
gates can be challenging to reverse. Experience in the UK and in
Germany during
the global financial crisis shows that responses varied from
fund to fund. The
majority of German open-ended real-estate funds that gated were
unable to reopen
to redemptions and eventually entered a liquidation process that
is still
ongoing. A minority that avoided gating had captive distribution
networks.
The vulnerability of UK CRE to a vote to leave the EU was widely
anticipated by
the market. The sector had experienced particularly strong
inflows of overseas
capital since 2009 and there was already a sharp fall in
activity this year
ahead of the referendum. The Bank of England's financial
stability report
published this week identifies the sector as a potential risk to
financial
stability following the referendum. It points out how a CRE
market adjustment
could be amplified by behaviour of investors in open-ended
commercial property
funds and leveraged investors.
As we have previously said, reduced foreign capital flows will
cause a decline
in prime CRE valuations down from stretched pricing towards more
sustainable
levels based on longer-term yields. London is likely to be
particularly affected
if investment demand reduces (given reliance on foreign capital)
and if
companies reduce or relocate their offices. UK retail property
is also likely to
come under more pressure, adding to the challenge posed by the
shift to online
shopping.
A modest fall in CRE prices would have no further near-term
impact on ratings
for a range of sectors involved in the CRE market. We rate
commercial property
companies based on their cash flows from long-term contracted
rents rather than
a short-term equity focus on capital values. Comfortable
loan-to-value covenant
thresholds, limited exposure to property development spending
and well-laddered
debt maturity profiles mean these companies are unlikely to face
unscheduled
cash calls.
In CMBS, the primary exposure is to long-leased collateral
supporting
significant amortisation, such as Broadgate (affirmed since the
vote) and Canary
Wharf, and Land Securities Capital Markets plc, which operates
with low
leverage. CMBS exposure to UK retail property is dominated by
prime
super-regional shopping centres, and values would have to fall
significantly to
trigger downgrades as yields are well below Fitch's base case.
However, cash
flows and rental fundamentals could deteriorate as tenant credit
quality
weakens.
UK banks' exposure to CRE is substantial, averaging about 55% of
common equity
Tier 1 at end-2015, according to the BoE. However, risk appetite
and the terms
extended, such as LTV, vary significantly from bank to bank.
Total lending to
the sector is materially lower than in 2009 and capital set
aside against this
risk is generally higher. Nonetheless, some banks, including
some challengers
and building societies have built up a more highly leveraged CRE
loan book.
Given the use of CRE as collateral for a high proportion of
lending to SMEs,
price falls are likely to result in reducing credit supply to
the SME sector.
Contact:
Alastair Sewell
Senior Director
Funds and Asset Management
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Euan Gatfield
Managing Director
Structured Finance
+44 20 3530 1157
John Hatton
Group Credit Officer
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1061
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1191
Simon Kennedy
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1741,
Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
