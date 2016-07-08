(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAN SALVADOR, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Insurer Financial
Strength ratings of Seguros e Inversiones S.A. y Filial, (SISA)
and Sisa Vida
S.A., Seguros de Personas (Sisa Vida) (together, SISA) to 'BB-'
from 'BB'.
The rating action follows the closing of the acquisition of SISA
and Sisa Vida
by Grupo Terra (Terra) from Citigroup, after approval from the
Superintendent of
the Financial System, in El Salvador.
KEY RATING FACTORS
SISA's ratings are driven by its stand-alone profile as well as
the partial
support from its new shareholder. Fitch's opinion of Terra's
credit profile is
based on geographical and business line diversification and
robust cash flow
generation. In addition, Fitch takes into consideration the
financial capacity
of Terra's main subsidiary, Petroholdings, privately rated by
Fitch.
The ratings consider SISA's strong market position and
leadership in the
Salvadoran insurance sector, adequate technical profitability,
appropriate
levels of capitalization and ample liquidity ratios.
SISA comprises the largest insurance group in El Salvador. At
December 2015, on
a consolidated basis SISA remained as the largest Salvadoran
insurance group,
with a 21% market share. In 2016, SISA will no longer receive
regional captive
business from Citigroup subsidiaries; however, in Fitch's view
it will not
affect the leadership position of the insurance group in El
Salvador.
The potential for support from Terra considers the strategic
importance of the
two insurers in El Salvador, based on the integration with the
sibling bank,
Banco Cuscatlan. While there are potential synergies the
insurance companies may
share with the current operations of Terra, Fitch notes that
this will take some
time to develop. Fitch assigns a one-notch benefit to the IFS
ratings for
ownership.
Terra is a diversified investment conglomerate based in Honduras
that has
investments in five strategic areas: power generation, supply
and distribution
of petroleum products, airport infrastructure, real estate
development, and
banking and insurance. Terra participates in several key
industry sectors of
Central American economies as well as in some South American
countries. While
Terra has a long track record of investing this will be its
first venture into
the financial and insurance sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that may lead a downgrade include a
sustained technical
performance slowdown, higher leverage ratios and weakening
market position,
along with deterioration in Fitch's risk perception of Terra.
SISA is already rated one notch above the El Salvador sovereign
rating of 'B+';
thus there is no upside potential at the moment.
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
Seguros e Inversiones S.A. y Filial :
--National scale IFS rating to 'AA(slv)' from 'AAA(slv)';
removed from Rating
Watch Negative
--International scale IFS rating to 'BB-' from 'BB'; removed
from Rating Watch
Negative
--Assigned a Stable Outlook.
Sisa Vida S.A., Seguros de Personas :
--National scale IFS rating to 'AA(slv)' from 'AAA(slv)';
removed from Rating
Watch Negative
--International scale IFS rating to 'BB-' from 'BB'; removed
from Rating Watch
Negative
--Assigned a Stable Outlook.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
In applying Fitch's insurance criteria with respect to the
impact of ownership
on SISA's ratings, Fitch considered how the ratings could
theoretically be
impacted under Fitch's corporates and bank support criteria.
With respect to
ownership, Fitch's insurance criteria are principles-based, and
the noted bank
and corporates criteria were used to help inform Fitch's
judgment in applying
those principles.
