(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based Volkswagen Bank RUS LLC's (VWBR) RUB5bn five-year issue of fixed-rate rouble-denominated bonds (series 10) a final Long-term rating of 'BBB+'. The bonds have a tenor of five years with a put option in 2.5 years. The coupon rate for the first 2.5 years has been set at 9.95%. Proceeds from the issues will be used solely for VWBR's corporate purposes. The issue benefits from recourse to VWBR's German parent, Volkswagen Financial Services AG (VWFS AG). Should VWBR fail to make a coupon or principal payment under the terms of the bonds, bondholders will benefit from a public irrevocable offer (PIO) that would allow them to sell the bonds to VWFS AG. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bond rating is driven by potential support from VWFS AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Volkswagen AG (VW AG; BBB+/Negative). VWFS AG provided the PIO to bondholders to buy back the bonds and cover outstanding coupons in case of default by VWBR. The agency believes that VWFS AG, if required, would have a very strong propensity to honour the obligation due to its publicly expressed commitment to do so, potential reputational damage from not honouring the obligation and the importance of the Russian market for the VW Group. Although unlikely, the PIO could be terminated under certain conditions that are beyond VWFS AG's control, including the impossibility of payments and settlements in Russia, nationalisation of VWBR, war or revolution, and circumstances under which none of the internationally recognised rating agencies assigns a credit rating to the Russian Federation. Given the exposure of the structure of the placement to these quite extreme forms of country risk, the rating of the bonds is capped at a level no higher than two notches above Russia's sovereign ratings (BBB-/Negative). RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch may downgrade VWBR's bond ratings in case of a downgrade of VWAG's ratings. The downgrade of Russia's sovereign ratings would also likely result in the downgrade of VWBR's bond ratings. A revision of the Outlooks on both VWAG's and Russia's ratings to Stable would reduce downward pressure on VWBR's bond ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Sergey Popov, CFA Associate Director +7 495 956 9981 Committee Chairperson Olga Ignatieva Senior Director +7 495 956 6906 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Date of relevant rating committee: 10 November 2015 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here