(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tunisia-based
Caisse des Prets
et de Soutien des Collectivites Locales' (CPSCL) National
Ratings at Long-Term
'AA-(tun)' and Short-Term 'F1+(tun)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation reflects unchanged links between CPSCL and the
Tunisian State
(BB-/BB/Negative/B) over the last 12 months, including the
former's supportive
legal status, strong control from the sponsor and the high
strategic importance
CPSCL holds for the Tunisian State. The affirmation also
reflects our
expectation of stable rating factors over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CPSCL is credit-linked to the Tunisian sovereign based on a top
down-approach
under Fitch's 'Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the
United States'
criteria. This reflects CPSCL's status as a public
establishment, which entails
tight control from the State. The ratings also factor in CPSCL's
high strategic
importance for the Tunisian State, including the provision of
funding to local
authorities, and Fitch's expectation of extraordinary state
support, if needed.
CPSCL is a unique entity in charge of financing Tunisian local
authorities
through loans and government subsidies as part of Tunisia's
five-year
development plans (2015-2019). The Tunisian constitution of 26
January 2014
initiated a decentralisation process of local governments, which
is now
underway. Fitch believes that throughout the decentralisation
process CPSCL will
retain its high strategic importance to the Tunisian sovereign
through its key
role in local authorities' development, both as a funding
provider and a
technical advisor.
CPSCL's Board of Directors is chaired by the Ministry of Local
Affairs. Its
management is appointed by the government and reports to the
ministry. All
credit decisions are subject to approval by a senior credit
committee comprising
representatives of the Minister of Local Affairs, the Ministry
of Finance, and
the Head of CPSCL, who is appointed by a national decree. As
CPSCL is not a bank
it is not subject to Tunisian banking prudential regulations.
To support the decentralisation process, the government is
considering changing
CPSCL's legal status in the medium term to that of a public
financial
institution, and to enlarge its scope of activity, with a focus
on local public
sector funding. This is likely to enlarge CPSCL's autonomy over
lending
decisions and financing offers, while the financial institution
will remain
under the State's tutelage, as the State would retain a majority
on the board.
CPSCL has also indicated that it may voluntarily choose to
conform to the
Tunisian banking regulation to support the modernisation of its
in-house
processes and risk assessment methodologies.
CPSCL's performance ratios should be considered in light of the
public mission
role of the entity, as well as its limited flexibility in client
selection and
pricing loans. CPSCL's activity is mainly dependent on lending
volumes, which
are tied to the gradual implementation of the government's
five-year development
plans. Lending volumes stabilised in 2015 (-1%). Over the year,
the State has
granted larger capex grants to municipalities, made through
CPSCL, to encourage
key investment in urban infrastructure and restore their
self-financing
capacity. The implementation of the 2015-2019 development plan
should support
the growth of CPSCL's lending activity in the coming years,
especially from 2017
and 2018.
CPSCL's flexibility in loan extension and subsidy allocation was
slightly
expanded in 2014, through a national decree (30/9/14). Interest
rates and
maturities of loans remain fixed by the Tunisian government
through annual
decrees, after taking into account CPSCL's proposals based on
the entity's
credit risk and own refinancing conditions. The 2014 decree also
enabled CPSCL
to provide subsidised loans. CPSCL has also implemented a
dedicated credit risk
division.
CPSCL's high impaired loan ratios reflect local authorities' low
repayment
capacity and weak debt servicing. In addition, social and
economic dislocation
in Tunisia since January 2011 has weighed on CPSCL's impaired
loans. Impaired
loans coverage ratios are weak but strengthened to 15.2% of
total loans at
end-2015, from 13.2% in 2009, as only the overdue portion of
loans is covered by
a provision for loans in arrears of less than two years (and
there is an
additional provision covering 25% of the outstanding loan for
loans in arrears
for more than two years). However, Fitch believes CPSCL's asset
quality ratios
should be considered in the context of the financial support the
Tunisian State
provides to local authorities.
In addition to its large equity base (41% of total assets, well
above the 10%
required for banks by Tunisian regulation), CPSCL is dependent
on multilateral
long-term funding guaranteed by the Tunisian State, through
multilateral
financing agencies, mainly Agence Francaise de Developpement
(AA/Stable/F1+) and
the European Investment Bank (AAA/Stable/F1+). Excess liquidity,
placed with
local banks (TDN263m at end-2015), provides a significant buffer
against
liquidity risk. At end-2015, CPSCL's liquidity ratio was
comfortable at 145%,
above the 100% required for Tunisian banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
CPSCL's ratings are credit-linked to the sovereign's. Changes to
CPSCL's
strategic importance to the Tunisian State or negative changes
to CPSCL's
governance, leading to a dilution of state control, would
trigger a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.