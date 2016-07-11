(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded First Bank
of Nigeria Ltd's
(FBN) and United Bank for Africa's (UBA) the Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B' from 'B+'. The Outlooks are
Stable. The agency has
also downgraded the National Long-Term Rating of FBN Holdings
Plc (FBNH), the
parent holding company of FBN, to 'BBB+(nga)' from 'A(nga)'.
Fitch has at the same time affirmed the IDRs of eight other
Nigerian commercial
banks and affirmed the Viability Ratings (VR) of all the banks.
The Outlook on
the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR of one of the banks, Guaranty
Trust Bank
(GTB), has been revised to Stable from Negative due to
continuing strong
earnings and stronger-than-expected liquidity.
Our rating actions follow the downgrade of Nigeria's sovereign
ratings on 23
June 2016 (see "Fitch Downgrades Nigeria to 'B+'; Outlook
Stable" on
www.fitchratings.com). A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFs)
The IDRs of UBA, Access Bank (Access) and Wema Bank (Wema) are
driven by both
their standalone strengths, reflected in their VRs, and by the
likelihood of
sovereign support, reflected in their SRFs. Their VRs and SRFs
are at the same
level.
The IDRs of FBN, Diamond Bank (Diamond), Fidelity Bank
(Fidelity), Union Bank
(Union) and First City Monument Bank (FCMB) are driven by their
SRFs.
Fitch has revised the SRFs to 'B' from 'B+' for the systemically
important
banks, FBN, UBA, Zenith and GTB following the downgrade of
Nigeria's sovereign
ratings. As a result, both FBN's and UBA's IDRs have been
downgraded to 'B'
from 'B+'. The IDRs of both Zenith and GTB are affirmed at 'B+'
and are now
driven by their respective VRs of 'b+'.
The systemically important banks' SRFs remain a notch below the
sovereign
rating, reflecting the sovereign's weak foreign currency
position. Fitch
believes that the willingness of the Nigerian authorities to
support domestic
banks continues to be high (as demonstrated in the past).
However, the state's
ability to provide support, particularly in foreign currency, is
weaker due to
falling oil prices eroding Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves
and foreign
currency revenues.
All other banks', apart from Wema's, SRFs have been affirmed at
'B'. Wema's SRF
is affirmed at 'B-', reflecting Fitch's view of the bank's lower
systemic
importance. Fitch has affirmed the IDRs of all of these banks..
All banks apart from Wema have Support Ratings (SR) of '4'
indicating a limited
probability of external support. Wema's SR of '5' reflects
Fitch's view that
external support is possible but cannot be relied upon.
FBNH is the holding company of FBN. Its SR of '5' and SRF of 'No
Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that while the Nigerian authorities' propensity to
support local
banks is high, we would not expect the same level of support to
apply to holding
companies. FBNH's IDR of 'B' is driven by the holding company's
'b' VR. The
latter is aligned with the VR of FBNH's main operating
subsidiary, FBN.
OUTLOOKS
The Long-Term IDRs of Zenith, UBA, Access, GTB and Wema are on
Stable Outlooks
as Fitch expects their VRs to remain unchanged (see below).
All other banks' Long-Term IDRs are also on Stable Outlooks,
reflecting the
Stable Outlook on the sovereign rating as they are driven by the
likelihood of
state support.
The Negative Outlook on FBNH's Long-Term IDR reflects pressure
on its subsidiary
FBN's VR.
VRs (ALL BANKS APART FROM SIBTC AND SIBTCH)
The challenging and volatile operating environment in Nigeria
and other key
rating factors, particularly the banks' financial profiles,
constrain the VRs in
the highly speculative 'b' range.
Since the last review in February 2016, bank asset quality has
continued to
weaken with average impaired loans (NPL) ratios of about 6.2% at
end-March 2016,
although this is skewed by FBN's high NPL ratio of 21.5%.
Impairments in banks
are increasing in the commercial, trading and manufacturing
segments, mainly due
to foreign currency depreciation and scarcity. NPLs in the oil
sector are also
rising, but most of the larger problem loans are being
restructured. FBN's high
NPL ratio is mainly due to the bank's exposure to the downstream
oil sector.
Sustained low oil prices and continuing production disruptions
in the Niger
Delta could cause industry NPL ratios to rise more dramatically.
We also expect loan impairments to rise in the wake of the naira
devaluation.
Devaluation will primarily affect those Nigerian companies that
are not
adequately hedged by foreign currency income streams, and which
will find it
more difficult to service their foreign currency loans at the
current exchange
rate. The devaluation could also affect customer demand in the
domestic economy.
Despite slower asset growth and higher loan impairment charges,
Fitch expects
banks to remain profitable in 2016 due to still strong earnings
generation.
Strong regulatory capital ratios have helped offset the one-off
impact from the
devaluation arising from Nigeria's new FX regime. Nevertheless,
the buffer
between banks' capital ratios and the regulatory minimum is
reducing. We expect
higher retained earnings to ease some of this pressure. Further
erosion of
capital ratios could be credit-negative.
Despite the new FX regime, Fitch expects foreign currency
liquidity to remain
tight in 2016, particularly as supply has not increased
dramatically. Some banks
have accumulated sufficient foreign currency liquidity to meet
2016 maturities
and we believe that they are managing their liquidity risks
commensurately with
their VR levels, but refinancing risk on the banks' foreign
currency obligations
remains high. Naira liquidity is satisfactory.
NATIONAL RATINGS
The Nigerian National Ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of each
bank's
creditworthiness relative to the best credit in the country.
FBNH's National Long-Term Rating is downgraded to 'BBB+(nga)'
from 'A(nga)' and
National Short-Term rating to 'F2' from 'F1' to reflect the
negative pressure on
the standalone credit profile of the main subsidiary FBN.
SIBTC's and SIBTCH's National Ratings have been affirmed and are
based on the
probability of support from their parent, Standard Bank Group
Limited (SBG;
BBB-/Stable). SBG has a majority 53.2% stake in SIBTCH, which in
turn owns 100%
of SIBTC. The ratings consider SBG's written commitment in the
group's annual
report to support certain banking subsidiaries (except in the
case of political
risk) and SBG's commitment to a pan-African strategy, of which
Nigeria is a
market of considerable importance. Fitch believes that SBG's
support would
extend equally to both the bank and the holding company.
All other banks' National ratings have been affirmed given their
unchanged
respective creditworthiness relative to each other.
SENIOR DEBT AND SUBORDINATED DEBT SECURITIES
The senior debt ratings of Zenith, Access (issued via Access
Finance BV), GTB
(issued via GTB Finance BV), Diamond and Fidelity are affirmed
in line with
their respective Long-Term IDRs.
The subordinated debt ratings of FBN (issued via FBN Finance BV)
and Access are
rated one notch below their respective VRs to reflect
higher-than-average loss
severity for subordinated relative to senior debt. No additional
notches for
non-performance risk have been applied. The subordinated debt
ratings are
affirmed, in line with the affirmation of the banks' respective
VRs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs, National Ratings and senior debt ratings are sensitive
to a prolonged
and severe recession that would affect the ability or
willingness of the
Nigerian authorities to provide support, particularly in foreign
currency.
Zenith and GTB would only be downgraded if their VRs are
downgraded. FBN's,
UBA's, Access's and Wema's IDRs would only be downgraded if both
their VRs and
their SRFs are simultaneously downgraded and revised lower (the
banks' VRs and
SRFs are currently at the same level). The IDRs of Diamond,
Fidelity, Union and
FCMB are sensitive to a revision of their SRFs reflecting a
change in the
probability of the sovereign to provide support.
FBNH's Long-Term IDR is sensitive to a change in the holding
company's VR, which
would be triggered by a change in in FBN's VR.
VRs (ALL BANKS APART FROM SIBTC AND SIBTCH)
Upside potential is currently limited for most banks' VRs as
these are
constrained by the difficult operating environment.
A prolonged economic downturn and depressed low oil prices are a
threat to all
banks' VRs. The VRs are therefore sensitive to materially weaker
asset quality,
a sharp fall in capital ratios or deteriorating foreign currency
liquidity
preventing banks from meeting their short- and long-term foreign
currency
obligations.
UBA's VR would benefit from a demonstration of strong and stable
financial
metrics, in particular stronger profitability and higher capital
ratios but also
a track record of conservative risk appetite.
FBN's and FBNH's VRs would be downgraded if FBN's asset quality
continues to
deteriorate to a point where it impacts its currently adequate
capital position
or if its liquidity position weakens.
GTB's and Zenith's VRs, which at 'B+' are the highest in
Nigeria, are sensitive
to deterioration in their financial profiles, particularly asset
quality and
foreign currency liquidity.
NATIONAL RATINGS
The banks' National Ratings are sensitive to changes in their
creditworthiness
relative to other Nigerian entities. The National Ratings of
SIBTC and SIBTCH
are sensitive to a change in potential support (relating to both
ability and
propensity) from their ultimate parent, SBG. The National
Ratings of SIBTCH and
SIBTC could withstand a three-notch downgrade of SBG's Long-Term
IDR.
SENIOR DEBT AND SUBORDINATED DEBT SECURITIES
The senior debt ratings of Zenith, Access (issued via Access
Finance BV), GTB
(issued via GTB Finance BV), Diamond and Fidelity are sensitive
to a change in
their respective Long-Term IDRs.
The subordinated debt ratings of FBN (issued via FBN Finance BV)
and Access are
sensitive to a change in their respective VRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
First Bank of Nigeria Ltd
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'B+';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(nga)'
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B' from 'B+'
FBN Finance Company BV's subordinated notes: affirmed at 'B-';
Recovery Rating
of 'RR5'
FBN Holdings Plc
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook
Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: downgraded to 'BBB+(nga)' from
'A(nga)'
National Short-Term Rating: downgraded to 'F2(nga)' from
'F1(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Zenith Bank Plc
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(nga)'
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B' from 'B+'
Global medium-term note programme affirmed at 'B+' /'RR4'/'B'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'B+'/'RR4'
United Bank for Africa
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'B+';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(nga)'
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B' from 'B+'
Access Bank Plc
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A(nga)'
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Access Finance BV's senior notes, guaranteed by Access Bank:
affirmed at
'B'/'RR4'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'B-'; Recovery Rating affirmed
at 'RR5'
Guaranty Trust Bank PLC
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook
revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(nga)'
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B' from 'B+'
GTB Finance BV's senior notes, guaranteed by Guaranty Trust
Bank: affirmed at
'B+'/'RR4'
GTB Finance BV's global medium-term note programme, guaranteed
by Guaranty Trust
Bank: affirmed at 'B+'/'RR4'/'B'
Diamond Bank Plc
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'B'/'RR4'
Union Bank
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Fidelity Bank PLC
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'B'/'RR4'
First City Monument Bank Ltd.
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(nga)'
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(nga)'
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(nga)'
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(nga)'
Wema Bank Plc
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'BBB-(nga)'
National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F3(nga)'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Mahin Dissanayake (Access, Access Finance, GTB, GTB Finance,
Union, Fidelity and
Wema)
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Solena Gloaguen (FBNH, FBN, FBN Finance Company, Zenith and UBA)
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Andrew Parkinson (Diamond, FCMB, SIBTC and SIBTCH)
Director
+44 20 3530 1420
Secondary Analysts
Solena Gloaguen (Diamond, FCMB, SIBTC and SIBTCH)
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Andrew Parkinson (FBNH, FBN, FBN Finance Company, Zenith and
UBA)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1420
Joao Correia De Matos (Access, Access Finance, GTB, GTB Finance,
Union, Fidelity
and Wema)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1723
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 31
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
