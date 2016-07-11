(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Bank of
Industry Limited's
(BOI) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'BB-'
and Support
Rating to '4' from '3' following the downgrade of the Nigerian
sovereign rating
to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable, in line with the
Outlook on the
sovereign. A full list of rating actions is available at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The state-owned development bank BOI's ratings are driven by and
equalised with
Nigeria's sovereign ratings. The Stable Outlook on BOI's
Long-Term IDR reflects
the Stable Outlook on Nigeria's sovereign rating.
BOI's Long-Term IDR is at the bank's Support Rating Floor (SRF)
of 'B+', which
considers Nigeria's ability to provide such support in a timely
manner as and
when required, as indicated by Nigeria's Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR of 'B+'.
Although the sovereign's ability has weakened, particularly in
foreign currency,
support would still be available to a limited extent, given
BOI's relative size.
We also believe that the state's propensity to provide support
remains high,
reflecting the state's 99.9% ownership, BOI's policy role and
the bank's
strategic importance to economic and industrial development.
BOI's funding is
long-term and almost exclusively sourced from the Central Bank
of Nigeria (CBN).
BOI's regulatory Basel II total capital adequacy ratio stood at
a healthy 47.3%
at end-March 2016 and its impaired loan ratio was 2.6%.
BOI's National Ratings reflect the bank's creditworthiness
relative to the best
credits in Nigeria.
BOI is 94.8% owned by the Ministry of Finance and 5.1% by CBN.
Fitch views BOI
as a policy bank, reflecting its key role in the state's
structural and economic
reforms, particularly in developing the non-oil sector. The
propensity to
support is underpinned by the bank's funding profile, as it is
majority-funded
by a NGN535bn zero coupon bond due in 2025 issued to the CBN.
BOI is
diversifying its funding but Fitch does not view this as a
reason for any
reduction in the likelihood of state support.
The bank provides concessional financing to SMEs and larger
corporates in
specific industries in the form of direct loans and on-lending
to commercial
banks. This includes financing start-ups, existing businesses
and the
rehabilitation of ailing businesses and industries. The bank
operates from 14
offices across the country. BOI also acts as a fund manager for
state
governments, the federal government and legacy funds of high net
worth
individuals. Some of the funds are intervention funds aimed at
supporting
specific industries. BOI receives a fee for managing and
advising the funds. BOI
does not have a special charter and is a limited liability
company regulated by
CBN as a development finance institution.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
BOI's IDRs, SR and SRF are sensitive to a weakening in the
ability of Nigeria to
support the bank, which would be indicated by a further
downgrade of Nigeria's
sovereign rating. The ratings could also be downgraded if
Fitch's view of the
state's willingness to support the bank changes adversely, for
example in the
event of a material change in the government ownership or a
change in the bank's
policy role.
BOI's National Ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
opinion of BOI's
creditworthiness relative to the best credits in Nigeria.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank of Industry
Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'B+' from, 'BB-';Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA+(nga)'
National Short-Term ratings affirmed at 'F1+(nga)'
Support Rating downgraded to '4' from '3'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'B+' from 'BB-'
