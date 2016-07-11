(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSH
Nordbank's
(HSH) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and
Support Rating (SR) at
'2'. The Outlook is Negative. Its Viability Rating (VR) was
affirmed at 'b', and
removed from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this rating action commentary.
The rating action follows the EU's final decision regarding
state aid provided
to HSH, which was published on 2 May 2016. Under the terms of
the decision, the
restoration of HSH's EUR10bn guarantee provided by its federal
state owners has
been finally approved and the bank has been relieved from part
of its
non-performing legacy assets by an asset transfer to its federal
owners and
sales to the market. The structure of its guarantee fee
obligations has been
revised, resulting in a significantly lower future burden but at
the cost of a
one-off payment of EUR260m.
HSH has undergone material organisational transformation due to
a required split
into a holding company and an operating subsidiary as a result
of the EU's
decision on state aid. The operating company will have to be
privatised by
February 2018 or, if the sale is unsuccessful, wound-down.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
The IDRs, senior debt and Support Ratings are driven by support
from HSH's
owners comprising the federal states of Schleswig-Holstein (AAA)
and Hamburg
(AAA), the regional savings banks and ultimately the
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe
(SFG, A+/Stable) and the Sparkassen (savings banks) and
Landesbanken-shared
institutional protection fund (Sicherungseinrichtung).
HSH's Long-Term IDR is rated five notches below SFG's Long-Term
IDR because the
bank's intrinsic weaknesses - even after the measures imposed
under the EU
agreement - in Fitch's opinion, make support less likely given
the private
investor test under EU legislation.
Under the EU agreement the operating subsidiary will need to be
privatised by
end-February 2018. If the privatisation is successful HSH's
federal state owners
will no longer be majority shareholders and would only be
allowed to own a
combined share of up to 25% for a period of up to four years,
and following a
privatisation Fitch would likely consider the public sector
owners' stakes in
HSH no longer a strategic investment. Although the bidding
process has not yet
started, we believe that the scope of potential future investors
will be limited
particularly if the shipping crisis persists or even
deteriorates over the next
two years.
If a sale is unsuccessful, the bank will have to cease new
business activities
and manage the assets with a view of winding them down. In this
scenario, we
expect that the existing owners will have financial and
reputational incentives
to ensure that the wind-down is managed in a way that senior
unsecured creditors
do not incur any losses.
The Negative Outlook reflect Fitch's expectation that a sale
could result in a
downgrade of the IDRs if the new owners have a lower ability or
propensity to
provide support than HSH's current federal state owners.
VR
HSH's VR primarily reflects Fitch's view that profitability is
weak and unlikely
to materially improve until the bank's future business model has
been decided in
the event of a privatisation of HSH.
Profitability will benefit from lower fee payments made by the
bank for the
guarantee as agreed with the EC. However, HSH had to make a
one-off payment of
EUR260m to contribute to the establishment of the new holding
company and its
guarantee payment obligations. HSH's 2015 pre-tax profit of
EUR450m was driven
by positive one-off effects of the restructuring and the bank
reported a pre-tax
loss of EUR 36m in 1Q16. We believe that the core bank's
profitability will
remain low and constrained by uncertain growth prospects until
privatisation.
Profitability will also depend on the level of loan impairment
charges, which
could remain volatile given the sizeable shipping portfolio that
remains in the
core bank.
Asset quality has seen a moderate improvement as a result of
increased reserve
coverage of impaired loans and the support from the remaining
underlying
guarantee. According to the EU agreement, HSH has to sell at
least EUR2bn assets
investors and can transfer non-performing loans with associated
exposure at
default (EaD) of up to EUR6.2bn to its owners. Both transactions
will occur at
market prices and the resulting losses will be absorbed by the
guarantee.
HSH announced on 30 June 2016 that it had transferred a EUR5bn
portfolio of
non-performing shipping loans to HSH Portfoliomanagement AoeR,
the wind-down
entity owned by the federal states, and the sale of a portfolio
of currently
EUR3.2bn is planned within one year. This portfolio includes
shipping, real
estate, energy and aviation loans.
Once these transactions have been completed, Fitch estimates
that HSH's gross
NPL ratio will decline to between 15% and 17% over the course of
2017 from about
26% at end-2015. Despite this improvement, HSH's NPL ratio will
likely remain
the weakest among the bank's German peers. Even the reduced
shipping portfolio
will continue to be a material burden on HSH's asset quality
despite a
significant rise in reserve coverage, which reached about 50% of
impaired loans
at end-2015, including the effect of the guarantee.
HSH's capitalisation has seen a modest benefit from lower
risk-weighted assets
(RWAs) and the release of provisions for certain components of
the bank's
guarantee fees that were converted into CET1 capital. HSH's
11.3% end-1Q16
fully-loaded CET1 ratio compares well with peers' but would be
vulnerable to
asset quality deterioration.
HSH's funding, particularly long-term US dollar funding, in our
view could
become more challenging for the bank, but the transfer of
assets, many of which
are US dollar-denominated, to the federal states will reduce
funding
requirements substantially. HSH's funding costs could increase
as a result of
the possible ownership change and become increasingly subject to
changes in
investor confidence. However, liquidity remains solid and
benefits from the
portfolio sales.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
HSH's subordinated debt is rated one notch below the bank's VR
to reflect higher
loss severity versus senior debt obligations.
STATE-GUARANTEED/GRANDFATHERED SECURITIES
The 'AAA' rating of HSH's state-guaranteed/grandfathered senior
debt,
subordinated debt and market-linked securities reflect the
credit strength of
the guarantor - the federal state of Schleswig Holstein and the
City of Hamburg
- and our view that they will honour their guarantees.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
HSH's IDRs, senior debt rating and SR are primarily sensitive to
the likelihood
of a successful privatisation. A sale of HSH or a successful
public offering
would result in the bank's IDRs being driven either by HSH's VR,
in the absence
of a sufficiently strong new institutional owner, or by
institutional support
from a new owner, if the owner is rated higher than HSH's VR at
the time and
shows a sufficient propensity to provide support.
HSH's IDRs and Support Rating would be downgraded if Fitch
concludes that, in
the event of a privatisation, institutional support from the new
owner would not
be sufficiently strong to warrant an IDR of at least 'BBB-'.
If the privatisation is not successful, HSH's shareholder
structure will be
unchanged and the bank will be wound down. In this case HSH is
likely to remain
a member of the protection scheme of the Landesbanken
(Sicherungseinrichtung),
which means that it could continue to receive support from its
owners in
combination with the SFG to protect senior unsecured
bondholders. This would
result in the affirmation of its IDR if we conclude that the
likelihood of
imposing losses on senior creditors during the run down of
assets will remain
low.
Fitch expects to review HSH's ratings once the bidding process
has started to
assess whether a sale of the bank is likely to be successful and
what the bank's
new ownership structure is likely to be. A sale to an individual
Landesbank is
possible but in Fitch's opinion increasingly unlikely given the
sector's
challenges and the weak financial profile of the northern German
Landesbanken
that is HSH, and NORD/LBand BremerLB. We also believe that a
sale to a group of
Landesbanken is becoming an increasingly remote possibility
given the short
remaining time to privatisation. We believe such a move could be
politically
motivated but would require strong political consensus and
complex legal
execution. We currently have no indication of this
materialising.
VR
An upgrade of HSH's VR would be contingent on the confirmation
of the long-term
sustainability of the bank's business model that will allow the
bank to generate
adequate profitability. Fitch believes that this would rely on a
successful
privatisation, and a moderate improvement in the bank's asset
quality,
capitalisation or profitability alone would not be sufficient
for an upgrade of
the VR. If HSH is wound-down, we would likely withdraw its VR if
we conclude
that a stand-alone assessment of the bank is no longer possible,
in line with
our approach for other wound-down institutions.
STATE-GUARANTEED/GRANDFATHERED SECURITIES
The ratings of HSH's state-guaranteed/grandfathered senior debt,
subordinated
debt and market-linked securities are sensitive to changes in
Fitch's view of
the creditworthiness of the guarantors.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
As the ratings are notched off HSH's VR, the subordinated debt
ratings are
sensitive to a change in the VR or a change in their notching,
which could arise
if Fitch concludes that loss severity or incremental
non-performance risk has
increased.
The rating actions are as follows:
HSH Nordbank AG Bank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b', removed from Rating Watch
Positive
Long-term senior debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at
'BBB-'
Short-term senior debt: affirmed at 'F3'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered senior and subordinated debt:
affirmed at 'AAA'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities:
affirmed at 'AAAemr'
Senior market-linked securities: affirmed at 'BBB-emr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at B-', removed from Rating Watch
Positive
